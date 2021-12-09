Chris Adams, CEO of Park Place Technologies honored by World Biz Magazine Awards with "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award
Chris Adams, CEO of Park Place Technologies has been announced as a “Top 100 Innovation CEO - 2021” by World Biz Magazine.
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Biz Magazine Annual Awards
— World Biz Magazine
Chris Adams, CEO of Park Place Technologies has been selected by the Judges of World Biz Magazine's annual awards to be a recipient of the Top 100 Innovation CEOs Award - 2021. This selection follows a stringent process that evaluated over 40,000 nominees to select the exclusive list of 100 winners.
As President and CEO of Park Place Technologies, Chris Adams is an architect of leadership, innovation and change. Park Place is the world’s largest post-warranty data center organization, with operations in 154 countries, supporting more than 21,000 customers. Prior to becoming CEO, Chris’s most recent role was President and Chief Operating Officer for Park Place, where he oversaw global operations, Information & Technology, new product development, international expansion, finance and all Mergers & Acquisitions activity. During his 15 years at Park Place, Chris has served in a wide range of leadership positions across operations and finance, impacting all areas of Park Place. Chris drove the M&A strategy, orchestrating 18 acquisitions since 2016 and growing Park Place from a North American to a Global organization. He spearheaded expansion into the European, Asian and Latin American regions. Under his stewardship, Park Place has grown from fewer than 100 employees to a global employer that counts over 2,200 people in its family.
Chris is an active thought leader in the tech industry, contributing bylines to many publications, and speaking at conferences around the world such as Gartner. Additionally, Chris serves as executive sponsor of the international Park Place Women in STEM (WINS) initiative as well as other community-based programs focused on teaching computer skills in underserved schools. Chris’s goal is to foster a culture of partnerships that makes Park Place a destination work environment focused on career growth for all associates. Chris received his BBA in Accounting from the University of Toledo and his MBA in Entrepreneurship from Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University. He was a winner of the Crain’s Cleveland 40 Under Forty award in 2011, the Crain’s COO of the Year award in 2016 and the Smart Business Dealmakers Award in 2018. Chris is an active community member and serves on multiple boards including United Way of Greater Cleveland and Breakthrough Schools. Chris is a member of the Cleveland chapter of Young Professionals Organization (YPO) and an active instructor in Junior Achievement.
READ WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE'S EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH CHRIS ADAMS, CEO OF PARK PLACE TECHNOLOGIES: https://www.worldbizmagazine.net/post/chris-adams-ceo-of-park-place-tech-interview-with-top-100-innovation-ceo
View the full list of 100 winners here: https://www.worldbizmagazine.net/post/top-100-innovation-ceos-of-2021-world-biz-magazine
ABOUT THE TOP 100 INNOVATION CEO AWARDS
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. This year over 40,000 leaders were shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners were selected. The awards are of the highest integrity, there is no cost to participate therefore winners are selected strictly based upon merit.
www.worldbizmagazine.net/worldbizinnovationceoawards
