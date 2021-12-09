CALL FOR SPONSORS TO FUND NEW DOCUMENTARY ON SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN

Film Festival Selection in Sweden

Red Moon Festival

BCCIF Award for SACCO and Sophocles, In Paris, France in 2020 and 2021

CALL FOR SPONSORS for SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN after winning 7 Film Festival awards in Paris, Manhattan, Austin, Texas and Sweden. Does anyone remember today?

Burn them" cried the public of Boston" and they had their wish ”
— Danie Gabriel, Author.
CALL FOR SPONSORS TO FUND NEW DOCUMENTARY ON SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN after winning 7 Film Festival citations/awards in Paris, Manhattan, Austin, Texas and Sweden
100th Anniversary program on Sacco & Vanzetti from 1920-27 and 2020-2027. Lest we forget.

We have a gripping short film starring Anthony Spaldo, Ellen Lanese and Paul Parente. We plan on a talk and discussion about emigration then and now.

Daniel Gabriel, Author.

SACCO premiered Off-Broadway toured to Foundation Theatre, Pemberton, NJ Burlington County College; Garibaldi-Meucci Museum, Staten IslaWe are delighted to announce that our short film:

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN was an 'official selection' and FINALIST AWARD WINNER in 2020/21.

"Beyond the Curve International Film Festival by our esteemed jury panel. We have especially curated a section with your film on our website. We, the BCIFF team, are extremely happy to have your project selected as 'official selection' in our festival. We extend heartiest congratulations to the entire team. Well, we guess some celebrations are in order". William Carlos Williams Center, + Passaic County College with the American Labor Museum Botto House. with five revivals over 12 years in our repertory.

Originally SACCO was dedicated to the memory of Giussppe Antonio Basso, my Grandfather. He emigrated from Italy to America and experienced the fear surrounding SACCO & VANZETTI first hand. As did my Mother as a young child. They all lived during the Red Scare as well. My Mother was told never to speak Italian in public in the 1920's to not become a target in that anti-Italian immigrant period. Does anyone remember today.

ArtsPRunlimited, Inc is sponsored by Fractured Atlas
Daniel Patrick Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
About

Daniel P Quinn received an Outstanding Achievement Award from Beyond the Curve International Film Festival, Paris, France (2021); Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty; Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and his co-production of Diary of a Madman received an OBIE. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, The Irish Voice, while his "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio. The Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice said "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His work was also featured in The Herald-News, National Public Radio with new work being published in Red Wheelbarrow Press (2015-2020) this Fall. His 400 Blogs published by The New York Times during Covid-19. Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) received a 5 star review in PRIMO Magazine (2021). Olympia Dukakis said his play(s) offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. and were read at (TNC) with Mary Tierney. "Short Plays to Long Remember" received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt also appeared in THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center.

