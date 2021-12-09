CALL FOR SPONSORS TO FUND NEW DOCUMENTARY ON SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN
CALL FOR SPONSORS for SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN after winning 7 Film Festival awards in Paris, Manhattan, Austin, Texas and Sweden. Does anyone remember today?
CALL FOR SPONSORS TO FUND NEW DOCUMENTARY ON SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN after winning 7 Film Festival citations/awards in Paris, Manhattan, Austin, Texas and Sweden
— Danie Gabriel, Author.
100th Anniversary program on Sacco & Vanzetti from 1920-27 and 2020-2027. Lest we forget.
We have a gripping short film starring Anthony Spaldo, Ellen Lanese and Paul Parente. We plan on a talk and discussion about emigration then and now.
"Burn them" cried the public of Boston" and they had their wish "
Daniel Gabriel, Author.
SACCO premiered Off-Broadway toured to Foundation Theatre, Pemberton, NJ Burlington County College; Garibaldi-Meucci Museum, Staten IslaWe are delighted to announce that our short film:
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN was an 'official selection' and FINALIST AWARD WINNER in 2020/21.
"Beyond the Curve International Film Festival by our esteemed jury panel. We have especially curated a section with your film on our website. We, the BCIFF team, are extremely happy to have your project selected as 'official selection' in our festival. We extend heartiest congratulations to the entire team. Well, we guess some celebrations are in order". William Carlos Williams Center, + Passaic County College with the American Labor Museum Botto House. with five revivals over 12 years in our repertory.
Originally SACCO was dedicated to the memory of Giussppe Antonio Basso, my Grandfather. He emigrated from Italy to America and experienced the fear surrounding SACCO & VANZETTI first hand. As did my Mother as a young child. They all lived during the Red Scare as well. My Mother was told never to speak Italian in public in the 1920's to not become a target in that anti-Italian immigrant period. Does anyone remember today.
