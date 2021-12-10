Wagram Leather will take new orders January 2022, a bespoke company for diplomatic and corporates gifts
tailored your leather good to turn them into a heirloom
Sutor, ne supra crepidam”DIEPPE, NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new leather good company opens its doors in Dieppe, NB, Canada, Wagram Leather will offer a leather bespoke experience for customers or based on actual portfolio. everything is customizable. Wagram Leather will be open to take new order January 2022
The owner/operator was moulded into the culinary and Hospitality management fields from High-School to License/Master, managed, opened, and lifted up Hotels, restaurants and properties. All which make a professional in the field, and an expert in some fields, it does not apply in the Leather goods industry.
Expectation from a Leather bespoke experience
Starting with a good conversation, and not being in a rush . Come with a good idea and if customers have it drafted on a piece of paper, it is even better. Lots of questions will follow, from the type and color of leather to additional features of the item requested… The project will not start until we share the same vision, we have to be looking in the same direction for it to work.
Leather goods blending with Technology
Our SpyCraft collection is the proof, but I will add a footnote on it. The technology is growing so fast, finding a futureproof, maintenance proof technology is harder. It limits us but forces us to reposition some technology used in different industry
New leather hides.
Wagram Leather is working with a sustainable Sturgeon Farm to turn skin into Sturgeon Leather, It will use only biological product, development is still in process.
Customers requesting services at Wagram Leather
From dog lovers, to people who want something that will last, but mostly high-end corporate gifts or diplomatic gift exchange, when the goods need to carry a meaning, a story and are conversation starters.
