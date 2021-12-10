C.A. Short Company Announces Inaugural All-In Award Winners

View the results of C.A. Short Company’s inaugural All-In Awards

C.A. Short's All-In Awards honor and recognize individuals and organizations who have put their "all in" to create and foster a culture of recognition.

An effective recognition program utilizes all available tools and resources to change behaviors. Program measurement, flexibility, and continuous communication are critical to driving program results.

“Recognition programs are more than an employee engagement platform. Recognition strategies and programs change behaviors and drive results by using quantitative and qualitative data,” said Lauren Gagne, Director or Merchandising. “Our goal is to work collaboratively with our partners to design and implement programs that solve problems and change behaviors, ultimately moving the needle.”

The All-In Award Winners were objectively chosen using C.A. Insights, C.A. Short’s analytics tool, and program scorecard metrics.

C.A. Short Company’s Inaugural All-In Award Winners

Best Overall Program: Effingham Health Systems

Best Program Design: The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

Top Performing Service Award Program: Henry Ford Health Systems

Highest Safety Program Engagement: Sysco Foods, North Central Region & Asian Foods

• Sysco North Dakota

• Sysco Asian Foods

• Sysco Minnesota

Highest Overall Engagement: FirstBank

Best Management Engagement: Spectrum Health

Most Successful Program Launch: Adams County Government

Most Improved Program: Dollar General

“Our recognition program administrators work tirelessly to impact their organization’s employee engagement and recognition, and it doesn’t go unnoticed,” said R. Scott Russell, VP of Engagement Strategies. “We are so grateful to be a part of their journey.”

About C.A. Short Company

C.A. Short Company offers more than an employee recognition and engagement platform. As a trusted advisor, C.A. Short Company helps design and implement recognition programs that change behaviors and produce results. Learn more about our vision to help companies create the all-in employee and increase performance on our website.