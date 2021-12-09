Governor Ron DeSantis' Freedom First Budget Shapes the Future of Reliable Public Safety Communication Systems and Cybersecurity in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced key investments in his Freedom First budget to enhance the critical public safety communications systems that first responders across Florida depend on to protect their communities and develop the state's cybersecurity infrastructure. These investments would build on previous efforts and will continue to shape the future of public safety in Florida.

“The safety and security of Florida communities continues to remain a priority for Governor DeSantis throughout his administration,” said Todd Inman, Secretary of the Florida Department of Management Services. “Reliable public safety communication systems allow frontline responders to do their jobs – these critical investments are yet another example of how important it is in Florida to provide first responders with the greatest available resources during an emergency.”

“Under Governor Ron DeSantis’ leadership, the Florida Digital Service continues to modernize its cybersecurity efforts to protect critical state resources and Floridians’ data,” said James Grant, State Chief Information Officer. “Cybersecurity is vital to the safety and security of our communities – this funding will help secure Florida’s digital infrastructure against cyber criminals.”

Key investments include:

Cybersecurity Resiliency – $30 million to further strengthen the state’s resiliency to cyber threats and ensure the continued availability, confidentiality, and integrity of the state’s digital assets.

State Law Enforcement Radio System – nearly $10.6 million in funding related to tower relocation, lease agreements, and other efforts to posture DMS' future updates to the system.

State Law Enforcement Training – $6 million for the planning and design of a new state law enforcement training center to provide comprehensive training for both state and local law enforcement agencies throughout Florida.

Network Interoperability – $1.25 million to maintain the existing capacity of the Florida Interoperability Network (FIN) to patch communications between disparate radio networks.

E911 Region Call Routing System – $6 million to link 911 call centers regionally to increase efficiencies in call routing and emergency response.

Next Generation MyFloridaMarketPlace – $5.8 million to continue the transition of the state's current eProcurement system to a leaner, more innovative cloud-based platform to grow with Florida's evolving procurement processes.

Critical Infrastructure Maintenance and Repair – $8.3 million to continue the state's investment in maintaining safe and efficient environments for employees and visitors to state-owned facilities.

Additional recommendations include investments in integrating management systems; a fraud, waste, and abuse analytic solution; project oversight, enterprise agency management, and quality assurance tools.

