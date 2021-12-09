Aircraft for sale inquiries during November set another site record on GlobalAir.com
Inquiries for aircraft listed for sale on GlobalAir.com in November 2021 outpaced November 2020 by 42%, despite the historically tight business aircraft market.
We're hearing this daily now from our broker clients. Your first offer better be your best offer, because you won't have the chance to make a second one.”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While it’s been difficult for buyers to find aircraft in 2021, those who are looking to get their hands on a plane have turned to GlobalAir.com in record numbers. For the third time this year, the company set a record for monthly aircraft inquiries on its site.
— Jeffrey Carrithers
Total aircraft for sale inquiries — by text, email and PDF download — for aircraft listed for sale on GlobalAir.com in November 2021 outpaced November 2020 by 42%, despite the historically tight business aircraft market. This comes on top of a record third quarter, which resulted in a 49% rise in inquiries, year to year.
Five aircraft models made up nearly 30% of the aircraft inquiries on GlobalAir.com during November, the Gulfstream G550, Challenger 605, Citation XLS+, Citation CJ4 and Gulfstream G650ER.
GlobalAir.com President and CEO Jeffrey Carrithers said broadcasts through the company’s industry-standard BrokerNet system have been especially rewarding during this sellers’ market.
”We're hearing this daily now from our broker clients,” he said. “Your first offer better be your best offer, because you won't have the chance to make a second one.”
The unprecedented demand for preowned planes comes as private aircraft usage has soared to levels not seen since before the Great Recession of 2008, according to the latest data compiled by ARGUS for November 2021. Furthermore, Jefferies Equity Research and Amstat recently reported that preowned business jet inventory available for sale has now shrunk to 3.2% of the active worldwide fleet.
“We’ve been leading the way on how to sell preowned aircraft in the digital world since people were still worried about the Y2K bug,” Carrithers said. “This year, though, has probably been the wildest of the new millennium, and that’s saying something. Turbulence is the new normal.”
In addition to hitting new heights when it comes to aircraft inquiries, GlobalAir.com is also flying at a higher altitude when it comes to overall web traffic, with unique site visitors being 15% higher through the first 11 months of 2021 than in 2020.
“In times of uncertainty, people trust the proven,” Carrithers said. “We’ve been around since 1995 and we will be right here keeping GlobalAir.com relevant to our audience in 2022 and beyond.”
ABOUT GLOBALAIR.COM
Based at Bowman Field (KLOU) in Louisville, Kentucky, GlobalAir.com is the largest aviation resource and one of the oldest on the internet. It serves the general aviation and business aircraft communities by offering clients and online visitors a wide range of premium aircraft and aviation-related data and services. Services offered by GlobalAir.com include Aircraft For Sale, Aviation Articles, Airmail News, Airport Resource Center (ARC) that displays U.S. airport data, Aviation Business Directory, and Aviation Events all containing thousands of companies and listings. GlobalAir.com's website receives more than 300,000 unique visitors per month and has helped connect the aviation industry since 1995. GlobalAir.com's highly successful aviation magazine App "BuyPlane" has had over 50,000 downloads since its launch in late 2017.
###
Jeffrey Carrithers
GlobalAir
+1 888-236-4309
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other