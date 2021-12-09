Secretary of State’s Office Begins Business Data Collection Survey

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, November 9, 2021 – MONTGOMERY – Recently, the Alabama Legislature passed Act 2021-223, which is a new law that requires the Secretary of State’s Office to collect data about small businesses, minority-owned businesses, and women-owned businesses.

Beginning on November 9, 2021, our office will distribute a survey consistent with Act 2021-223 to every active business entity formed with our office before July 19, 2021. This will be an annual survey, so any business entities formed after the July 19, 2021 date will receive next year’s survey. The survey will be distributed by mail to the 570,507 active domestic and foreign entities registered with our office.

Businesses are encouraged to complete the survey and return it within two weeks from the date of receipt. The information collected from this survey will be used by the state’s Chief Procurement Officer to identify ways to improve the state’s business climate and ensure that eligible businesses have the ability to access available funds.

As required by Act 2021-223, the data collected by our office will be transmitted to the Chief Procurement Officer no later than January 31, 2022.

