Submit Release
News Search

There were 331 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,765 in the last 365 days.

Blue Heart Records signs Kathy Murray & The Kilowatts

Austin, Texas band slated to release their fifth album in February, 2022 By: Blue Heart Records

It has been my true fortune to learn my craft live and in person at the feet of the masters, and it’s my desire to ignite the listener’s heart with my deep love and passion for the Texas blues.”
— Kathy Murray
MEMPHIS, TN, USA, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Heart Records is pleased to announce the signing of Austin, Texas blues and roots band Kathy Murray & The Kilowatts, with a February 18, 2022 release date slated for their new album, Fully Charged. Produced by Kathy Murray, Bill Jones and Jeff Botta, the album contains eleven electrifying originals and three vintage covers. From first cutting her teeth during the golden era of Austin's blues and R&B scene in the 80’s and early 90s until today, Kathy Murray and her band maintain a powerful presence in the “Live Music Capital of the World” and beyond.

Recently, along with co-songwriters Christoffer ‘Kid” Andersen, Rick Estrin and Frank Bey, Murray wrote the title cut on Frank Bey’s album, All My Dues Are Paid, posthumously nominated for “Best Traditional Blues Album” in the 63rd Grammy Awards (2021), and for “Song of the Year” in the 2021 Blues Music Awards. Murray was awarded two Silver Medals from the 2018 Global Music Awards, and received the 2003 “Songwriter of the Year” award from the Australian Blues Music Awards.

“Kathy is a prolific contemporary songwriter with a gift for sharing poignant messages reflecting a wide range of topics with ease. Combined with a lifetime immersion in the myriad musical styles of Texas: blues, country, swamp pop, zydeco, soul, and rockabilly, she and her band project a deep reverence for the region’s music history, embodied in the soul of every song and performance,” says Blue Heart Records partner, Sallie A. Bengtson.

(Kathy Quote)
Murray says, “The fully charged grooves on this record are bold, created to move your body and spirit, and the stories are all inspired by my life, personally and professionally. It has been my true fortune to learn my craft live and in person at the feet of the masters, and it’s my desire to ignite the listener’s heart with my deep love and passion for the Texas blues.

For additional information, visit www.kathymurrayandthekilowatts.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram (@kathymurraymusic) and Twitter (@kilowattkathy).

Management: Bill Jones - bill@kathymurrayandthekilowatts.com

Booking: Deborah Lerner - lernerbooking@gmail.com

Publicity and Promotion: Blind Raccoon - info@blindraccoon.com

William Jones
Kathy Murray & the Kilowatts
+1 512-791-1645
bill@kathymurrayandthekilowatts.com

You just read:

Blue Heart Records signs Kathy Murray & The Kilowatts

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.