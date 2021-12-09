3D Printing Plastic Market will Grow at a CAGR of 24.6% by 2027- ResearchCMFE

The growing demand from several end-use industries such as automotive, medical, aerospace & defence, electronics & electrical among others are prominently driving the growth of 3D Printing Plastic Market.

/EIN News/ -- Pleasanton, CA, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global 3D Printing Plastic Market is Expected to Reach USD 3,780.8 million by 2027 With a Growing CAGR of 24.6%.

The growing demand from several end-use industries such as automotive, medical, aerospace & defence, electronics & electrical among others are prominently driving the market growth.

The Global 3D Printing Plastic Market was estimated at USD 810.0 million in the year 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3,780.8 million by 2027. The market is growing with a CAGR of 24.6%, during the forecast period (2017-2027).

Global “3D Printing Plastic Market Forecast to 2027” Updated report added by ResearchCMFE provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period 2017-2027. The major factor driving the growth in 3D printing plastic market is the burgeoning application of 3D printing plastic components from the medical industry. 3D printing plastic is sterilizable, biocompatible and offers a variety of chemical, thermal, and mechanical properties. This report has segmented the global 3D Printing Plastic market based on end-users, technology, and region. The research report studies the past, present, and future performance of the global market. The report further analyses the present competitive scenario, prevalent business models, and the likely advancements in offerings by significant players like 3D Systems Corporation, Envisiontec Inc., Arkema Inc., SABIC, HP INC., Materialse N.V., Eos GmbH, PolyOne Corporation, Electro Optical Systems, Royal DSM N.V., BASF SE, Stratasys Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Dow DuPont Inc., HP Inc., Clariant International Inc., CRP Group, Oxford Performance Materials Inc., and Carbon etc. in the coming years.

Request for a sample copy of the report to get extensive insights into 3D Printing Plastic market at https://www.researchcmfe.com/sample-request/58

Apart from the medical industry, growing demand of 3D printing from automotive industry is also prominently driving the market growth. 3D printing technology has immensely helped the automotive manufacturers in reducing the weight of vehicles by providing lightweight vehicle components. The reduced weight of vehicles has enabled in increasing fuel economy and improving car performance. Additionally, 3D printing helps in limiting the production time, reducing the maintenance costs and improving the quality of tools by using internal cooling channels in the injection moulding method. It also facilitates in providing different means to test and validate vehicle’s parts before they go into large scale manufacturing. Further, the use of 3D printing has enabled the automotive OEM to meet the surging demand of customized vehicles by offering a flexible and cost-effective way to manufacture customised parts. These advantages have resulted in increasing the adoption of 3D printers by key automotive manufactures across the globe.

Any Questions/Queries or need help? Speak with our analyst https://www.researchcmfe.com/speak-to-analyst/58

The major company profiles covered in this report are:

3D Systems Corporation

Envisiontec Inc.

Arkema Inc.

SABIC

HP INC.

Materialse N.V.

Eos GmbH

PolyOne Corporation

Electro Optical Systems

Royal DSM N.V.

BASF SE

Stratasys Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Dow DuPont Inc.

HP Inc.

Clariant International Inc.

CRP Group

Oxford Performance Materials Inc.

Carbon

Impact of COVID-19:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has created numerous opportunities for the 3D printing plastic market to flourish. The demand from the healthcare sector has significantly risen. Scarcity of medical components such as face shields, masks, ventilator vales, etc. has positively influenced the market. However, the cost of the printers may still restrict certain industries from investing into the market.

3D Printing Plastic Market Segmentation:

Global 3D Printing Plastic Market Product Type Outlook

Photopolymers

ABS & ASA

Polyamide/Nylon

Polylactic Acid

Others

Global 3D Printing Plastic Market Form Outlook

Filament

Ink

Powder

Global 3D Printing Plastic Market End-Use Industry Outlook

Automotive

Medical

Aerospace & Defense

Electronics & Electrical

Others

3D Printing Plastic Market Report Customization:

Our dynamic and proprietary data-mining technology has given us the flexibility to maintain both precision and speed while delivering exclusive and custom insights to our clients.

We conduct customization of the Research data on all key fronts – Regional, Segment, Competitive landscape level. For every reported purchase, we offer 50 analyst hours of free customization.

For more Customization, Connect with us at https://www.researchcmfe.com/customization/58

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of 3D Printing Plastic in these regions, from 2017 to 2027, covering

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

[United States, Canada, Mexico] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

[GCC, North Africa, South Africa] Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

In terms of geography, Asia-Pacific is projected to attain the fastest growth in 3D printing plastic market during the forecast period. The industry growth in this region is mainly attributed to rapidly growing end-use industries such as automotive and electronics & electrical in the developing economies such as China, South Korea, and India. Favourable government initiatives combined with increasing investments in these industries are driving the industry demand in this region. Initiatives like “Made in China 2025”, “Make in India” and the “Automobile Industry Mid and Long-Term Development Plan” are immensely supporting the growth of these industries. Additionally, blooming aerospace industry in China is also responsible for driving the 3D printing plastic demand in this region. According to Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), the number of aviation companies in China rose to 523 together owned a fleet of total 2,892 aircraft during the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-20). Therefore, growth in these industries is expected to create a higher need for 3D printing plastic, thereby positively driving the demand in 3D printing market.

Read Full Report at https://www.researchcmfe.com/report/58/3d-printing-plastic-market

The report also provides in-depth analysis of key trends in 3D Printing Plastic market forecast:

In July 2021, Nexa3D, a California-based SLA 3D printer producing company announced the launch of new polymer for 3D printing technology “xMED412” in partnership with Henkel, a leading chemical company. The high-impact, durable plastic provides improved strength along with biocompatibility properties which makes it suitable for manufacturing medical devices. In addition, it has also been tested and cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use within clinical environments.

In July 2021, Filamentive, a UK based pioneer in recycled 3D Printing materials announced the launch of the new “Filamentive PRO” range which is a specialized portfolio of high-performance 3D printing polymers for engineering applications. The strength-to-weight ratios offered by the product surpass most metals, and is suitable for aerospace, automotive, medical and manufacturing industries.

Buy Full Report at https://www.researchcmfe.com/buy-now/58

Benefits of Purchasing 3D Printing Plastic Market Reports:

Analyst Support: Ask a professional analyst to resolve your question before or after purchasing the report.

Ask a professional analyst to resolve your question before or after purchasing the report. Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and customizes your reports.

Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and customizes your reports. Unmatched expertise: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports. Guaranteed Quality: Focuses on the quality and accuracy of the report.

View Our Published Press-release on 3D Printing Plastic Market at https://www.researchcmfe.com/press-release/3d-printing-plastic-market-and-is-expected-to-reach-usd-3-780-8-mn-by-2027

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the key factors driving 3D Printing Plastic Market expansion? What will be the value of 3D Printing Plastic Market during 2017- 2027? Which region will make notable contributions towards global 3D Printing Plastic Market revenue? What are the key players leveraging 3D Printing Plastic Market growth?

View Related Reports:

Wood Plastic Composites Market

Spiral Membranes Market

Bioactive Materials Market

Aluminum Extrusion Market

Carbon Fiber Tapes Market

Flat Glass Coatings Market

ResearchCMFE: 5890 STONERIDGE DR, SUITE 216, PLEASANTON CA 94588 Contact Name: Rohan S. Email: sales@researchcmfe.com Phone: +1 (407) 768-2028