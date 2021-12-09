Wolf Administration Awards $750,000 for Safety, Streetscape, and Sewer Improvements in Elk and Northumberland Counties

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin today announced more than $750,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to improve safety, repair roadways and sidewalks, and make sewage system updates in communities in Elk and Northumberland counties.

“The Wolf Administration is continuing its commitment to Pennsylvania’s small communities that need support to improve roadways and sidewalks, update sewer systems, and eliminate blight,” said Sec. Davin. “These community development block grants provide essential funding for the infrastructure and streetscape projects that help make communities across the commonwealth better and safer places to live, work, and play.”

Elk County:

St. Marys was awarded $330,015 to provide accessibility for persons with disabilities to a public facility owned by the St. Marys Boys and Girls Club Holding Corporation. The more than 50-year-old building has three stories and a basement and provides no accessibility for people with disabilities, preventing them from utilizing the services offered by the club. The funding will be used to construct a structure/shaft for an elevator, the elevator purchase, and to complete HVAC, plumbing and electrical work that will be needed to complete renovations to make two restrooms accessible.

Jay Township Sewer Authority was awarded $39,000 for the replacement of an inefficient and extremely old, gas powered generator with a diesel powered generator that will service the Village of Force.

Johnsonburg Borough was awarded $125,750 to replace and upgrade the existing storm sewer system in the area of West Center Street. The current system is extremely old and undersized.

Johnsonburg Borough was awarded $17,594 to help demolish an abandoned and deteriorating property and CDBG funds will be used to construct a parking lot to alleviate access and parking issues for the 400 Block of Second Avenue.

Ridgway Borough was awarded $77,200 to install curb cuts and bring them up to ADA standards in the Center Street Area. Some current curbs are 1 to 3 inches high making it difficult for accessibility.

Northumberland County:

Coal Township was awarded $162,401 to complete demolition, housing rehabilitation and street improvements. Vacant, dilapidated properties that pose a health and safety issue and are not suitable for rehabilitation will be demolished. Additionally, funds will be used for housing rehabilitation and will aid income-eligible, owner-occupied homes. Improvements will also be conducted on Coal Township streets in need of repaving.

CDBG funds enable communities to effectively address local community development needs by providing federal funds to develop viable communities through the provision of modest housing and a suitable living environment. Funds are also used to expand economic opportunities geared to low-and moderate-income individuals and to improve infrastructure critical to community health and welfare.

