Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former institution-affiliated party of Santander Consumer USA, Inc.

December 09, 2021

For release at 11:00 a.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:

Consent prohibition order against Brent J. Huisman Former institution-affiliated party of Santander Consumer USA, Inc., Dallas, Texas Solicitation and acceptance of improper gifts and gratuities from third-party companies

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


