Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former institution-affiliated party of Santander Consumer USA, Inc.
December 09, 2021
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former institution-affiliated party of Santander Consumer USA, Inc.
For release at 11:00 a.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
Consent prohibition order against Brent J. Huisman Former institution-affiliated party of Santander Consumer USA, Inc., Dallas, Texas Solicitation and acceptance of improper gifts and gratuities from third-party companies
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.
For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.