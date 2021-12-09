Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former institution-affiliated party of Santander Consumer USA, Inc.

For release at 11:00 a.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:

Consent prohibition order against Brent J. Huisman Former institution-affiliated party of Santander Consumer USA, Inc., Dallas, Texas Solicitation and acceptance of improper gifts and gratuities from third-party companies

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.