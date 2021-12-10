Coral Springs is the suburbia of South Florida – a move destination for families

Best in Broward Movers Coral Springs Moving Company Affordable Move in Coral Springs Best Moving Company in Coral Springs Best in Broward Movers

Coral Springs scores high in livability with aesthetic appeal, low crime, wonderful schools, and tons to do. Coral Springs is the suburbia of South Florida.

CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coral Springs is a South Florida, family destination to move to. Rated #4 on the most diverse suburbs in Florida, it's a recognized popular place for young families and young professionals to move to. Whether the move is local, long-distance, commercial, or just a piano–moving can be stressful. There are many parts to a move, organizing, wrapping fragile items to secure them for a safe move, the heavy lifting, transporting in a large truck, and unloading. Some families don’t have the time to get it all done and need assistance. Best in Broward covers all the aspects of moves, their goal is complete satisfaction with their clients. From beginning to end, Best in Broward Movers is there to assist in the process and also offers storage for the items that didn’t quite make it.Coral Springs is located in Broward County roughly 20 minutes away north and inland from Fort Lauderdale. Originally a bean farm owned by Henry Lyon, hence Lyons Road, until he passed away. After his death, his family converted the land to be used for cattle. After World War II, South Florida saw a real estate boom and needed more housing. With its attractive location, developers purchased nearly 4,000 acres from the Lyon family in 1961 and by 1963 the city of Coral Springs was constructed. Citizens migrated to Coral Springs quickly which in turn made the developers return to the Lyon family to purchase another 6,000 acres. Skip to modern-day, Coral Springs has 19 public schools, the Sawgrass Expressway, multiple shopping plazas including a mall, parks, museum, and many other amenities that make the city so appealing.Though it feels like a small town, Coral Springs has a population of 132,500 residents calling it home.Despite its large size, there is a sense of community in Coral Springs. The family-friendly atmosphere with parks, Coral Spring Center for the Arts, restaurants, nature trails, and an abundance of shopping. According to Andy Mahel of ReMax, “Strict city building codes ensure all new construction and development doesn’t disrupt the aesthetic appeal, which was thoroughly thought out, as Coral Springs is a planned community.” When visiting this town, you will notice its pristine design.The majority of the housing in Coral Springs is single-family homes followed by townhouses or condos. Over the last 5 years, the housing market in Coral Springs has stayed consistent. The median list price of a home in November 2020 was $347,000 whereas now in the hot market there was a 7% increase and the median is $361,950. There is a large difference in median single-family homes compared to multi-family; the median for a single-family home is $509,500 compared to $165,000 for condos/townhouses. As of January 2021, it has been a seller’s market, there are only 214 homes currently available with more people looking to buy than there are homes. With families flocking to Coral Springs, it is a somewhat competitive market.Education in Coral Springs is above the national average which makes Coral Springs an attractive place to move. Four of the schools were recognized as “5-Star” schools: Coral Springs Middle School, Forest Glen Middle School, Maple Wood Elementary, Park Springs Elementary. For the 30,000 students in Coral Springs, there are 19 public schools total that have an overall score of B+.People are moving to Coral Springs to feel that big family feel. There are many neighborhoods to choose from, all of them will be welcoming. Coral Springs is a very supportive community, a well-planned community, and one worth moving to.

Coral Springs is the suburbia of South Florida – a move destination for families