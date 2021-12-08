Commission reports on sixth negotiation round with five Eastern and Southern African countries to deepen existing Economic Partnership Agreement

Africa, Caribbean, Pacific | Brussels, 9 December 2021

As part of its transparency commitment, the European Commission published today the report summarising progress made during the latest negotiation round to deepen the existing Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) with five Eastern and Southern African partners (ESA5): Comoros, Madagascar, Mauritius, Seychelles and Zimbabwe.

The sixth negotiation round took place virtually from 22 to 26 November 2021. The partners discussed eight issues, namely technical barriers to trade, rules of origin, food safety plant and animal health, agriculture, intellectual property rights (including geographical indications), public procurement, trade and sustainable development, and the means to implement the provisions included in the future agreement.

The meeting was held in a positive and constructive atmosphere and progress was achieved on all trade-related issues.

The next round is scheduled to take place in the second fortnight of March 2022.

For more information

Report on the sixth negotiating round EU-Eastern and Southern Africa (ESA5) EPA deepening negotiations