DON’T BE ‘SINGLE SHAMED’ THIS DATING SEASON LOOK NO FURTHER THAN SNACK; THE TOP VIDEO DATING APP EXCLUSIVELY FOR GEN Z

The official Snack app logo

As we head into the official kick off of dating season, Gen Z should look no further than Snack to find their mate

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As 2021 comes to a close, and people come together IRL for the holidays, the “single shaming begins”. From smug comfortable couples to relatives who just can’t seem to understand why you’re “still single,” it often seems that everyone has something negative to say about ‘uncuffed’ (Gen Zs this time of year). Snack, the top video dating app designed exclusively with Gen Z daters in mind, could be the answer.

Snack combines the familiar matching algorithms of a dating platform with the ability to flirt-stream your life on video, as many already do on several social media platforms. Users share videos of themselves on Snack to match, communicate, and build potential love connections.

“Snack is the top video dating app designed for and with Gen Z in mind,” said Founder and CEO Kim Kaplan. “We listened to what Gen Z was looking for in a dating app and found the authenticity and full dimensionality of video was actually the best way to find a ‘snack’ in real life. The entire app, from logo design to functionality, was designed for and with heavy consultation by Gen Z.”

Snack recently launched “Dating on Snack,” the first of its kind inclusive dating conversation sensation on TikTok. Recognizing that Gen Z uses TikTok as a medium to discuss these issues and develop their opinions on healthy vs. toxic relationships, Snack has produced content to encourage engagement in the conversation about real life relationship questions, red flags and deal breakers.

The most recent host, bi-sexual influencer Anna Shumate (annabananaxdddd), who has over 12.6M TikTok followers, has gained over 7M likes on her popular “Dating on Snack” videos. One such video features Anna selecting who she finds attractive based on their voice and can be seen here.

Launched earlier this year, within the first six months Snack became one of the top ten most downloaded dating apps in the US. The app currently averages 2.5 million video views per month.

Snack was founded by Entrepreneur and Investor CEO Kim Kaplan, who was one of the first employees at PlentyofFish (PoF) and was later instrumental in the Match Group acquisition for $575 million in 2015.

About Snack:

Snack is the top video-driven dating app designed exclusively for Gen Z. Snack connects familiar matching algorithms of a dating platform with the ability to flirt-stream your life in real time. Users share videos of themselves on Snack to match, communicate, and build meaningful connections. Available for download here. For more information, visit www.thesnackapp.com.