Chinese NASDAQ listed ATRenew Inc. dials up the numbers in recycled phones
ATRenew’s mission is to give a second life to all idle goods.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATRenew Inc. (NASDAQ: RERE), China's leading player in the harvest and recycling of unwanted electronic consumer goods, has proven that it is possible "to give a second life to all idle goods" and build a successful circular economy business model.
— Kerry Chen, Founder and CEO of ATRenew Inc.
ATRenew Inc. is listed in America and conducts its operations in China. The Shanghai-based company recently released quarterly financial results showing total net revenues grew by 48.0% to U.S. $304.5 million, with the number of consumer products passing through the ATRenew value chain increasing by 23.4% to 7.9 million in Q4 2021 from 6.4 million in the third quarter of 2020 [1].
With this kind of growth, the Shanghai-based company delivers on its stated mission "to give a second life to all idle goods." ATRenew is successful because it solves the problems of the inconvenience of recycling for users by offering online and offline collection, the opaque recycling price, and addresses the privacy of the information on devices submitted for recycling.
ATRenew has positioned itself as a leader in the internet + environmental protection circular economy and has won international awards for its commitment to Environment Social Governance (ESG) since launching in 2011. Awards include FORTUNE's "20 Most Socially Influential Startups in China 2021" and Harvard Business Review's "China's Business Innovation Organization of the Year" in 2019.
"ATRenew is developing a circular economy by promoting standardization of the pre-owned consumer industry and driving the growth of a new type of real economy for compliant recycling and trade-ins of pre-owned consumer electronics," says Kerry Chen, Founder and CEO of ATRenew Inc.
When electrical and electronic products reach the end of their life and can no longer be repaired or reused, recovery of the materials for use in new products can reduce the damaging extraction of new materials and reduce carbonization. Unfortunately, from an environmental point of view, the pace of consumer electronics product development means large amounts of e-waste are being discarded, creating an ever-widening carbon footprint.
ATRenew is harvesting metals that are increasing in cost, hard to source, and at the same time is reducing the impact of e-waste on the planet by recycling unwanted consumer products. Cobalt prices, for example, have risen over 300% in the period from 2016–2018 [2]. COVID has also led to supply chain shortages of rare earth metals necessary for manufacturing[3]. According to the U.N.'s Global E-waste Monitor 2020, a record 53.6 million tonnes of e-waste was produced globally in 2019, with US$57bn in gold and other components discarded[4].
The development of the circular economy is part of a response by the corporate community to the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference goals set out at COP26. For example, the Walmart heir, Lukas Walmart, recently joined the second of two funds raised by Singapore-based investment-management firm Circulate Capital, which focuses on mitigating climate technologies. In addition, the recent results of ATRenew demonstrate that it is possible to create a successful circular economy business model and contribute to global climate change goals.
About ATRenew
Headquartered in Shanghai, ATRenew Inc. ("ATRenew") (NYSE: RERE) operates a leading technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform. The company is under ATRenew, which stands for "All Things Renew." ATRenew's open platform integrates C2B, B2B, and B2C capabilities to empower online and offline services.
Learn more
Website - www.atrenew.com
Twitter - @atrenewofficial
[1] The number of consumer products transacted represents the number of consumer products distributed to merchants and consumers through transactions on the Company's PJT Marketplace, Paipai Marketplace, and other channels the company operates in a given period.
