Hearing Care Devices Market: Key influencing factors responsible for the rapid growth In the coming years

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hearing care devices restore hearing function in patients suffering from hearing impairment. The market has witnessed significant growth in the recent past due to development of new types of hearing aids and implants.

Growth in geriatric population susceptible to hearing disorders, rise in prevalence of hearing loss, and increase in binaural fitting rate are expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, rise in adoption of technically advanced hearing care devices, such as cochlear implants supplement the market growth. However, high cost of the devices and surge in drop-out rates of the patients are expected to hamper the market growth.

Explore Report Description@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hearing-care-devices-market

The hearing aids segment is expected to dominate the market during the analysis period, owing to its advantages, such as incorporated computerized electroacoustic systems, which transform the surrounding sound waves into digital signals and thus increase audibility.

The home care settings segment, generated the highest revenue, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global market in 2016. Conversely, the ambulatory surgical segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, owing to improvement in healthcare infrastructures and rise in expenditures in the emerging markets (such as India and China) to cater to the unmet medical needs. Technological advancements to develop cost-effective devices offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Key Findings of the Hearing Care Devices Market Study:

- The hearing implants segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 10.5%, owing to various benefits, such as used by patients unable to hear even after the employment of hearing aid.

- The ambulatory surgical center segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

- The sensorineural hearing loss segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 10.4%.

- France and Germany collectively contributed for more than one-third share of the European hearing care devices market in 2016.

- Japan is the major shareholder, accounting for almost one-fourth share of the Asia-Pacific hearing care devices market in 2016.

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, owing to improvement in healthcare infrastructures and rise in expenditures in the emerging markets (such as India and China) to cater to the unmet medical needs. Technological advancements to develop cost-effective devices offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

For Purchase Enquiry@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2130

The major companies profiled in the report include are American Hearing Aids, Amplifon, Cochlear Ltd., GN Store Nord A/S, IntriCon Corporation, MED-EL, Sivantos Pte. Ltd., Sonova, Starkey, and William Demant Holding A/S.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:

Trauma Devices Market Global Research By 2030

Foot and Ankle Devices Market Global Research By 2030

Diabetes Drugs Market Global Research By 2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts