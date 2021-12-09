Trade Surveillance Systems Market Worth USD 1,768.6 Million by 2027 at 13.2% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Trade Surveillance Systems Market information by Services, by Components, by Deployment and Region – forecast to 2027” market valued USD 760.2 million in 2020 and projected to surpass USD 1,768.6 Million by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 13.2%.

Market Scope:

The presence of several wealth management firms & financial institutions coupled with growing digitalization will offer robust opportunities for the trade surveillance systems market over the forecast period.

The shortage of technical expertise owing to the complex infrastructure of the trade surveillance systems and lack of awareness about trade surveillance systems among SMEs in developing economies may act as market challenge over the forecast period.

Dominant Key Players on Trade Surveillance Systems Market Covered are:

NICE Ltd.

FIS

Software AG

Nasdaq Inc.

Aquis Exchange

Trading Technologies International Inc.

Trillium Management LLC

SIA S.P.A.

IPC Systems Inc.

B-Next

ACA Group

Scila AB

OneMarketData LLC

Crisil Limited

Trapets AB

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7560

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

Burgeoning Need for Enhanced Monitoring Systems to Boost Market Growth

The burgeoning need for enhanced monitoring systems for preventing market manipulation will boost market growth over the forecast period for building a strong client base as well as increasing income.

Complexity to Analyze Multiple Parameters to act as Market Restraint

The complexity to analyze multiple parameters and monitor real-time events for fraud detection may act as market restraint in the forecast period.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (147 Pages) on Trade Surveillance Systems Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/trade-surveillance-systems-market-7560

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The global trade surveillance systems market has been bifurcated based on organization size, deployment mode, and component.

By component, the solutions segment will lead the market over the forecast period. Trade surveillance solutions provide organizations various benefits like optimization of surveillance data, streamlining of case management, and enhancement of compliance management.

By deployment mode, the cloud-based deployment will dominate the market over the forecast period and at a high CAGR. The cloud-based deployment model enables most system-based applications in running on flexible and open architectural platform.

By organization size, the large enterprise will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

Share your Queries:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/7560

Regional Analysis

Europe to Lead Trade Surveillance Systems Market

Europe will lead the trade surveillance systems market growth over the forecast period. The high adoption of cloud-based trade surveillance systems by enterprises of every size, regulations imposed by the government, the presence of several telecom system integrators, technological advances in security systems, rise in strict regulations and compliance by regulators, growing adoption in Sweden, Germany, and the UK, and MiFID2, MAD, and MAR regulations are adding to the global trade surveillance systems market growth in the region.

North America to Have Admirable Growth in Trade Surveillance System Market

North America will have admirable growth in the trade surveillance system market over the forecast period at a 10.5% CAGR. The growing adoption in the US, financial organizations currently replacing their legacy technologies and looking for advanced trade surveillance as well as market compliance solutions for implementing proactive surveillance strategies and improving compliance infrastructure, the presence of well-established trading services, growing need for implementing trade surveillance systems due to the risk of fraud and manipulation being very high, the high adoption of cloud-based trade surveillance systems by enterprises of every size, government imposed regulations, growing adoption of technology, growing digitalization, and the presence of a huge number of financial institutions & wealth management firms are adding to the global trade surveillance systems market growth in the region.

Talk to Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/7560

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Trade Surveillance Systems Market

The COVID-19 crisis has led to unprecedented global emergency that had a negative effect on businesses across different industry verticals. The governments are making interventions in response to the spreading of the virus. This impact has been experienced by SMEs and large enterprises alike across the globe. For keeping the employees safe and adhering to the strict guidelines laid down via the government, organizations have begun the WFH policy that has boosted the need for trade surveillance systems. These systems have also experienced a need from the SMEs as these offer all the associated services under one contract. This enhances the employees overall experience so that the management can lay emphasis to develop strategies to increase sales and profitability. With organizations beginning to prepare the post-pandemic era, employees now expect in having the capacity and flexibility to work remotely irrespective of whatever the future of work comprises, provided that employees are not returning to pre-COVID-19 conditions. The COVID-19 crisis may quickly result in the biggest emerging market crisis of the contemporary era. These systems have experienced a fall in external and domestic demand, currency depreciation, commodity bust, higher external borrowing rates, and unprecedented capital outflows. Emerging market governments at the same time are boosting domestic borrowing via conservative strategies for assembling fiscal resources for fighting the pandemic.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com