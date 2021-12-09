UK's largest youth photography exhibition opens to support mental health, with celebrity judges. Interviews available

Billboard of Show & Tell Campaign Finalist

UK's largest youth photography exhibition is now open for entries, judged by celebrity creatives. The campaign is a response to worsening youth mental health.

LONDON, UK, December 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entries to #MyPhotoMyFeeling , the UK’s largest youth photography exhibition, opens today and runs until January 13th. Last year there were thousands of entries from 10-18 year-olds, in response to the challenge from Show and Tell to take a single photo that expressed how they were feeling on that day.In its second year, there are hundreds more schools on board to enter students’ photography, along with more of the nation’s top professional photographers and creatives lined up to judge and support. NHS Digital statistics show that more than a third (39%) of 6 to 16 year olds’ and more than half (53%) of 17-23 year olds’ mental health worsened between 2017 and 2021. Furthermore, the number of children with a probable mental health disorder has gone up from to one in six (from one in nine) in the same period.Show and Tell seeks to create a safe space for them to share their emotions in order to help improve their mental health. In doing so delivers a national vision of how thousands of young people are really feeling today, with the photo submissions all available to view in an online exhibition from today.Around a hundred photos will be curated for a London gallery and online (open February 2022), plus a final 15 selected by celebrity judges to put on billboards around the UK for millions to see.Registrations are open at www.showandtellphoto.com Students aged 10-18 or their parents / teachers just upload their photo, along with the emotion that it represents.Nicole Elias, one of the campaign’s founders said:“If there has ever been a moment to offer an outlet for emotions it's now. We created Show and Tell to respectfully hear young voices through the creative medium they all use - photography. Our simple brief is carefully designed to allow safe self-expression and the work submitted always breathtaking, open and humbling. The next generation want and deserve a voice and it will be our privilege to share their #MyPhotoMyFeeling with you.”Writer and presenter Anna Richardson said:“After two years of lockdown, insecurity, and fear caused by the Covid 19 pandemic, it’s no wonder that we’re all starting to feel the effects of frustration, isolation and anxiety. Imagine how much more bewildering it must be for the younger generation? That’s why the Show and Tell exhibition #MyPhotoMyFeeling is so important - it’s a way for young people to express their innermost feelings without fear or judgment, whilst also learning a creative skill. All of which is absolutely crucial for supporting good mental health.”Adnam Islam, 2021 Show and Tell exhibition finalist and 2022 judge said:“Taking the photos unlocked a different aspect of me that I couldn’t find before. I have [continued to take photos] and really enjoy it, and I believe it should be a subject taught in schools.”Other judges include:• Hassan Akkad, photographer and Syrian refugee• Adrian Bliss, photographer and influencer• Mike Chudley, photographer and influencer• Nicky Cox, Editor-in-Chief, First News• Caroline Hunter, The Guardian’s Picture Editor• Adnam Islam, Show and Tell exhibition finalist 2021• Danny Kasirye, photographer• Akram Khan MBE, dancer and choreographer• John Mannell, founder of Portrait per Day• Lee Martin, Getty Images• Casey Moore, photographer• Anna Richardson, writer and TV presenter• Soma Sara, activist• Mark Sealey MBE, curator and cultural historian• Jane Stockdale, photographerContact info@showandtellphoto.com for interviews, case studies and imagery.This Drive folder contains supporting assets including campaign films and imagery.

Show and Tell Photography Campaign