Actress and Expecting Mom Nimi Adokiye, Husband Danny Eley Celebrate Baby Shower for First Child

Celebrities were among the many guests to walk the red carpet during the special event honoring actress Nimi Adokiye at Queen Violet Restaurant, West Hollywood

Blessed is an understatement. I appreciate all of the love, support everyone showed me and my husband on our special day for baby Daniel. I look forward to experiencing the precious gift of motherhood” — Nimi Adokiye

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising star and actress Nimi Adokiye, and her husband, director Danny Eley, were honored by close friends, family, and celebrities at an event to welcome the arrival of their first child. The parents-to-be held a charming baby shower and red carpet event on Dec. 4 at the quaint Queen Violet Restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif.

During the baby shower, Adokiye and Eley, revealed their baby's name will be Daniel Ibim Eley. The couple decided to name their baby after both of their fathers’ names. Daniel will be the third generation of Daniel’s in the Eley family. The baby’s middle name, Ibim, is after Adokiye’s father.

Guests enjoyed delicious Asian Fusion cuisine, including appetizers such as cigar rolls, crispy ravioli wonton, and fried tofu. For dinner, guests were served orange chicken, Mongolian flank steak, garlic noodles, trios quinoa salad, steamed white rice, and for dessert banana s’mores. The menu was selected and created by Chef Sara Thongchoet of Queen Violet Restaurant. Eley’s mother baked a baby cake with mini cupcakes for the guests to enjoy.

Celebrities who attended include: Celeste Thorson (The Have & Have Nots), Amanda Lauren (Influencer MTV's The Hills - Celeb Cameos), Jonathan Marc Stein (Fashion Designer), Kathy Kolla (Arrested Development), Rodney Allen Rippy (Actor and Studio Executive), Michael Adegoke (Dancer- 5x Champion), Candice Bourne Enang ("ArtyCanz" Artist/ Illustrator), Sue Wong (Couture Fashion Designer) and many more.

Throughout the event, Adokiye and Eley’s guests were entertained by the smooth mixes of Maxuron Records at the winter wonderland-themed baby shower.

“To say I feel blessed is an understatement. I appreciate all of the love and support everyone showed me and my husband on our special day for baby Daniel. I look forward to experiencing the precious gift of motherhood,” said Adokiye.

As a Hollywood actress, Adokiye has worked with many actors, including Queen Latifah, Danny Glover, Tyra Banks, Sarah Silverman, and bands such as Lifehouse, Weezer, and Life Afraid. Her most recent role was in “Bob Hearts Abishola” released this year. Adokiye’s family is originally from Nigeria. She was born in Texas, and as an infant, she moved to Nigeria with her family until the age of four years. Adokiye knew she had a passion for acting after her first theater production in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory where she played Grandma Georgina.

Adokiye moved to Los Angeles to pursue a professional acting career. She attended Stella Adler Academy of Acting and Theater in Los Angeles where she studied under Tasha Smith.

During a recent interview, Adokiye mentioned that she hopes to one day work with iconic actors Viola Davis and Denzel Washington. Adokiye says she greatly admires Joyce Meyers for her strong faith and would love to meet her one day.

Eley is an up-and-coming director. His directorial debut was a short film entitled “Girls Night Interrupted,” which was released in 2019. Eley is currently in development with his second film “The Tower in the Servant” under his production company Way Past Midnight. Eley is also the co-founder and president of a non-profit that helps underprivileged families called All Things Are Possible (ATAP).

