Composable Infrastructure Market Estimated to Reach a Valuation of USD 5.80 Billion by 2026 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Composable Infrastructure Market information by Cloud Type, by Organization Size, by Vertical and Region – forecast to 2027” market size to reach USD 5.80 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 58.10% by 2026.

Market Scope:

The growing need for composable infrastructure for improved productivity will offer robust opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

The concerns over single point of failure as well as single vendor lock-in may act as market challenge over the forecast period.

Dominant Key Players on Composable Infrastructure Market Covered are:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

HGST Inc.

Dell EMC

Cisco Systems Inc.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

DriveScale Inc.

TidalScale Inc.

Liqid Inc.

OSS

Cloudistics

Quanta Cloud Technology

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7752

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

Need to Bridge the Gap between New IT Infrastructure and Traditional Infrastructure to Boost Market Growth

The growing need to bridge the gap between new and traditional IT infrastructure will boost market growth over the forecast period.

Lack of Skilled IT Staff to act as Market Restraint

The lack of skilled IT staff and complexities related with integrating composable infrastructure into the traditional infrastructure and management tools may act as market restraint over the forecast period.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The global composable infrastructure market is bifurcated based on cloud type, type, organization size, and vertical.

By cloud type, the composable infrastructure market is segmented into hybrid, private, and public.

By type, the hardware segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By organization size, the composable infrastructure market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises.

By vertical, the IT and telecommunication segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Composable Infrastructure Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/composable-infrastructure-market-7752

Regional Analysis

North America to Maintain Prime Position in Composable Infrastructure Market

North America will maintain the prime position in the composable infrastructure market over the forecast period. The presence of several key market players like Cisco Systems Inc, Dell EMC, HGST Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, and others, increasing investments in the development of composable infrastructure for data centers, growing need for enterprise applications, the growing adoption of composable infrastructure to reduce operational expenses among enterprises in Mexico, Canada, and the US, and the increased adoption of virtualization and also reduced CAPEX and OPEX for the adoption of composable infrastructure are adding to the global composable infrastructure market growth in the region. Besides, several companies being involved in acquisitions and mergers with VDI-offering companies for enhancing their presence, simplification of existing IT, advent of new technologies, the growing need for scalability in solutions, the reduction in operational expenditure, low total ownership cost on IT infrastructure, the growing expansion of the data center industries, the growing need for scalability in solutions, tax exemptions, the presence of major IT businesses, expanding adoption of automation, and the trend to growing need for AI-driven apps are also adding to the growth of the composable infrastructure market in the region.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Composable Infrastructure Market

The APAC region will have admirable growth in the composable infrastructure market over the forecast period and at a high CAGR. The increased investments on smart city initiatives in the region, increasing industrialization that has led to the production of several data sets that drives the need for data storage management, and the increasing focus of enterprises on various in-house data centers on India and China are adding to the global composable infrastructure market growth in the region. Besides, the booming IT industry, the expanding move from legacy systems towards a more automated infrastructure, and a growing number of data centers choosing composable infrastructure in Australia, Singapore, India, Japan, China, and other Asian countries are also adding to the growth of the market in the region.

Talk to Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/7752

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Composable Infrastructure Market

The COVID-19 crisis and lockdown across the nation in various countries like Germany, China, India, the UK, and the US have impelled employees in working from remote locations or from home. The data needed by employees at a remote location can be accessed easily through public cloud. Hence, the on-premise storage and public cloud storage systems have played a pivotal role to make the task easier and work synchronized. The majority of the companies have extended work from home for specific durations that have increased the need for adopting composable infrastructure. All this is impacting market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The global composable infrastructure market is both fragmented and also competitive due to the presence of several international as well as domestic industry players. These players have utilized innumerable innovative strategies for staying at the vanguard and also sufficing to the surging need of the customers including contracts, partnerships, collaborations, contracts, new product launches, joint ventures, geographic expansions, and more. Further, they are also investing in numerous research and development activities.

Share your Queries:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/7752

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com