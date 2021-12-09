Composites in Oil & Gas Industry Market to grow substantially over 2021-2030 | by Resin Type, Fiber Type, Application
key players active in composites in oil & gas industry market include Airborne Oil & Gas BV, Enduro Composites, Inc., GE Oil & Gas, Halliburton Company, etc.PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, USA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Composites in Oil & Gas Industry Market report provides an in-depth study of the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the current market scenario. The composites in oil & gas industry market report also focuses on the subjective aspect of the industry. Furthermore, the study takes in the key findings, in regards to market overview and investment opportunities.
At the same time, the report also encompasses the competitive landscape including comprehensive profiles of the major frontrunners in the industry. The leading players are considered based on their revenue size, product portfolio, market share, key marketing stratagems, and overall contribution to the market growth.
Composites in oil and gas industry market has been employed for numerous applications, such as structures such as piping systems, jumpers, risers, gratings, ladders, walkways, handrails, decking, flooring, flexible tubes, composite riders, accumulator bottles, BOP, caissons, and others. The various advantages such as light weight, corrosion and chemical resistance, high mechanical strength, and low maintenance cost are driving the market growth.
The glass-fiber reinforced polymer (GFRP) composites are used in piping systems for applications such as oil exploration, desalination, chemical plants, fire mains, dredging, and portable water. They empower the pipeline systems to endure extremely corrosive fluids at elevated temperatures, pressures, and in hostile weather as well as soil conditions. Composite grinds/gratings accomplish better operational capabilities compared to traditional, metallic grinds/gratings, owing to their better properties in adverse settings in the chemical process industry. They are desired due to their capability to reduce the overall weight of the system, superior corrosion resistance, improved durability, and reduced lifecycle costs.
COVID-19 impact analysis
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The composites in oil & gas industry market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the composites in oil & gas industry market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the composites in oil & gas industry market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.
By Resin Type
• Epoxy Resin
• Polyester Resin
• Phenolic Resins
• Others
By Fiber Type
• Glass Fiber
• Carbon Fiber
The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global composites in oil & gas industry market include Airborne Oil & Gas BV, Enduro Composites, Inc., GE Oil & Gas, Halliburton Company, Magma Global Limited, National Oilwell Varco, Schlumberger Limited, Strongwell Corporation, Vello Nordic AS, and ZCL Composites.
