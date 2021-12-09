Automotive Lighting Market Raising Global Business Growth Strategy 2021 Lumax Industries Zizala Lichtsysteme, Koito
The Automotive Lighting Market continues to grow as industry leader Hyundai Mobis launches new innovative LED rear lamps for various patterns of design. Automotive Lighting Market Perspective 2021
Automotive Lighting is used in order to alert a driver as well as to provide other drivers with sufficient visibility during nighttime hours. In general, the automotive lighting system of an automobile consists of multiple lighting devices and mounting structures mounted or incorporated into the body of a vehicle, or sometimes even the roof. Adaptive lighting has become significantly popular among car users. These types of lighting actively respond to changing conditions as their prominent objective is to provide better visibility more time to react to conditions ahead. Recently, in December 2020, Polestar, a Swedish automotive brand, introduced advanced lighting technology for the compact premium electric vehicle segment on its Polestar 2 fastback. Similarly, in September 2019, Osram Opto Semiconductors launched microLED developments for auto headlamps. Thus, such factors can stimulate growth of the automotive lighting market.
One of the obvious benefits of having a visible sign on the road, which clearly identifies a particular vehicle, is the increased safety of motorists and pedestrians. Automotive lights are designed to be bright enough to alert the drivers as well as other vehicles to the presence of an emergency vehicle or other interesting objects that might be hidden on the road. Advanced automotive lighting is a standout feature of modern luxury and premium segment vehicles. Automakers offer innovative lighting systems with state-of-the-art design and novel technology. As a result of this, the demand for advanced automotive lighting is rising, which could potentially augment growth of the automotive lighting market.
Even though there is high demand for automotive lighting solutions, the high-cost LED remains a major challenge. The penetration of advanced automotive lighting is very low in compact sedans and entry-level SUVs. Besides, the price volatility of raw materials can impede growth of the automotive lighting market.
Automotive lighting is very helpful in eliminating these blind spots as the various levels of illumination will ensure that any vehicles behind are also adequately lit so as to have the same visibility as well. The different intensities of the lighting make it possible for the different drivers to navigate at night in relative comfort. As far as regional impact is concerned, emerging regions such as Asia Pacific are showing promising signs in the automotive lighting market. This is typically due to increased automobile production across India, China, and Japan. Similarly, Europe is gaining rapid traction in the automotive lighting market, owing to rising adoption of brake, interior lights, and signal indicators in automobiles.
Companies Covered as part of this study include: General Electric, Magneti Marelli S.P.A, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Valeo, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Stanley Electric Co., Ltd., Ichikoh Industries Ltd., Osram GmbH, Lumax Industries Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH, and Koninklijke Philips N
On the basis of geography, a global automotive lighting market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. In 2016, Asia Pacific held a dominant position in the market and is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. India, china, Japan are some of the major economies, which are fuelling growth of the market in this region. India and China are the fastest emerging economies in the Asia-Pacific region, shows the ample growth opportunities towards the development of advanced lighting sources in the automotive industry. Moreover, the substantial growth in the automotive production in countries such as India and China is also contributing in the growth of the market in the region.
