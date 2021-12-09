Candy Market Records A Cagr Of 3.4% During 2020-2027 | August Stork, Candy Me, CartoonCandy

SEATTLE, WA, US, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candy, a crystallised form of sugar syrup, has become increasingly popular around the world, particularly among children. There has been an increase in demand for chocolate sweets all over the world, which has aided in the growth and expansion of the candy business. The global chocolate candy market, for example, grew to US$ 71,533.7 Mn in 2019 from US$ 68,851.0 Mn in 2018, according to Coherent Market Insights data. The global candy market is expected to reach US$ 1,44,459.0 million in revenue by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.4 percent over the forecast period (2020 to 2027).The candy market is expected to develop greatly in the next years, thanks to its popularity among both children and adults, as well as its use in diverse desserts such as ice cream sundaes.

Major Key Players Covered In This Report: August Stork, Candy Me, CartoonCandy, Cloetta Ab, DeMet, Ferrero Group, Ferrara Candy Company, Grupo Arcor, Haribo GmbH & Co. KG, Mars, Incorporated, Mondelez International, Inc., Naeemfoods, Perfetti Van Melle, Purebred Confectionery, Rock Candy, The Hershey Company...



In terms of distribution channel, convenience stores accounted for 38.84 percent of the revenue share in 2019. Over the projected period, the availability of the majority of candy brands in one location, as well as other confectionery items, is likely to boost expansion in the specialised stores segment. One of the primary reasons contributing to the global expansion of the confectionery sector has been the rise of convenience stores. According to Coherent Market Insights, convenience stores in the United States generated US$ 654.3 billion in 2018.

Coronavirus's Impact on the Global Candy Market (Covid-19) Pandemic

The spread of Covid-19 resulted in a worldwide shutdown, hurting the food and beverage industry. Though chocolate consumption remained unaffected, the candy business did experience some abnormalities. The majority of candies are sold at hypermarkets and supermarkets around the world. Because of the installation of lockdown, hypermarkets/supermarkets were closed for an extended period of time, impeded candy sales. Consumers were anxious about stockpiling critical supplies to get through the epidemic during the lockdown time. Despite the fact that chocolate is not considered an essential product, it did saw some sales during the lockdown period as a source of comfort and indulgence for both children and adults.

