Customer Communication Management Software Market Poised to Reflect 11.2% CAGR by 2027 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Customer Communication Management Software Market information by Deployment, by Components, by Organization Size and Region – forecast to 2027” market size to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11.2% by 2027.

Market Scope:

The growing need for batch, on-demand, and interactive communication solutions across the world will offer robust opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Dominant Key Players on Customer Communication Management Software Market Covered are:

EMC Corporation (US)

Adobe Inc.(US)

Open Text Corporation (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Xerox Corporation (US)

Crawford Technologies (Canada)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LLC (US)

Lexmark International Inc. (US)

Newgen Software Technologies Limited (India)

GMC Software (Lima)

Pitney Bowes Inc (US)

SmartComms SC (UK)

Zoho Corporation (US)

Ecrion Inc (US)

Striata (US)

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

CCM Software Market Drivers

Growing Need for Customer Engagement to Boost Market Growth

The growing need for customer engagement via communication over various channels will boost market growth over the forecast period. Organizations have a requirement for constantly delivering relevant information as well as promotional offers to clients to maintain healthy bonds with customers. Clients in this age are technology-driven and desire to interact with companies via channels of their choice like social media, mobile, short message service (SMS), voice web, and email at their choices. To remain in the competition, organizations are laying emphasis on customer interactions via various channels.

Data Synchronization to act as Market Restraint

The data synchronization as well as complexities in customer management software & security issues of these integrated platforms may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The global customer communication management software market is bifurcated based on component, deployment mode, organization size, and vertical.

By component, the solution segment will lead the market over the forecast period and at a high CAGR. Solutions like data analysis, SMS communication, email marketing, data extraction, printer management, and document composition are being used at a rapid pace.

By deployment mode, the on-premise segment will dominate the market over the forecast period and at a favorable CAGR. On-premises deployment is mostly used in verticals like government and defense, and BFSI chiefly to secure data, accounting information, financial records, and money transfers.

By organization size, the large enterprise segment will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

By vertical, the IT and telecom segment will have the lions share in the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America to Spearhead Customer Communication Management Software Market

North America will spearhead the customer communication management software market over the forecast period. Faster adoption of innovative technologies in Mexico, Canada, and the US, the region being highly technologically advanced, the presence of several market players like Adobe, OpenText Corporation and Oracle Corporation, the presence of huge tech-savvy population, and increased use of technologies like mobility for customer relationship management and social media are adding to the global customer communication management software market growth in the region.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Customer Communication Management Software Market

The APAC region will have admirable growth in the customer communication management software market over the forecast period. The presence of few prominent players in the market, the presence of several emerging economies like China and India, enterprises adopting CCM software for reaching to maximum customers and retaining them, significant growth in digitalization across sectors like government, manufacturing, and BFSI, organizations increasing their offers in the CCM market due to the expansion of per-user online consumption and internet penetration, and SMEs in the region having expanded their investments in novel technologies like data analytics, machine learning, and AI are adding to the global customer communication management software market growth in the region. Besides, growing use of technologies in the UK, the entrance of established key players, rising economies, and increasing number of small and mid-sized enterprises that are increasingly investing in CCM to engage more customers are also adding market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Customer Communication Management Software Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted every part of the society which includes businesses and individuals. NGOs and businesses across the globe are working quickly to create communication management plans for responding to the crisis impact that is spreading across the globe. The investments in customer communication management software platforms, augmented by cloud and AI, for scaling crisis communications has been affected by IT’s retracted expenditure as a result of COVID-19 priorities. Owing to social distancing measures and lockdowns, clients have come to depend upon digital, online brands at the time of the crisis. CCM solutions merged with transaction data hold the key to personalization. Customer communication management software solutions allow companies to provide clients with personalized service experience, resolution, and speedy response to their enquiries and also a positive connection with 365 days a year and 24 hours a day.

