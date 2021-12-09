Luxury Van Market Witness to Highest Growth Opportunities Forecast to Raise Revenue | Volkswagen, Nissan, Ford, Hyundai

Luxury Van

Asia Pacific is expected to witness strong growth in luxury van market as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United States/WA: Luxury Van is ideal for all types of van which can be used by Private Owners, Caravans, Travelers, Businesses, and Tour Operators. The greatest benefit of luxury vans is that they are able to transport more people and luggage at one time than compact vans. Sprinter vans are known for being able to fit up to 12 people comfortably, but only two individuals can be seated in an open-top van - this is where the luxury of a luxury van comes in.

Increasing number of business tours owing to vast expanse of multinational firms, the corporate employee transportation requirements, entertainment & media industry, and political VIPs are expected to be the major factors driving the vehicle demands by fleet providers. Individual owners accounted for the significantly small percentage of overall industry share.

Increasing international travel & tourism industry in Asia Pacific, presence of large number of electronic and IT industry participants, growing manufacturing activities are among the major factors that will contribute to the industry growth. China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan, and Malaysia are among few of the major economies that are expected to garner high traction over the near future.

Companies Covered as part of this study include:-

General Motors Company (GM), Daimler, Volkswagen Group, Nissan Motor Company, Ford Motor, Becker Automotive Design, Hyundai Motor, Honda Motor, Thor Industries, Renault, and Toyota Motor.

Key Market Drivers:-

Increasing consumer purchasing power due to growing disposable income across developing regions is driving growth of the luxury van market. This has led to the improvement of living standards and the adoption of a luxury vehicles. For instance, on July 15, 2021, the National Bureau of Statistics announced that China’s GDP grew by 7.9 percent in the second quarter of the year, compared to the same period the previous year. Overall, China’s GDP increased by 12.7 percent through the first half of 2021, putting the country on track to meet its growth target of “over 6 percent.

Growing research &development activities for next-generation of autonomous vehicles is augmenting growth of the market. For instance, in October 2020, Ford plans to launch its self-driving business in 2022 with vehicles based on the Ford Escape Hybrid crossover. The next-generation vehicles include “launch-intent” technologies that are needed to support the commercialization

Luxury Van Market Taxonomy:-

On the basis of end users, the global luxury van market is classified into:

Individual

Fleet Operators

Key Takeaways:

The luxury van market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period, due to the growing adoption of growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions among key players. For instance, in December 2020, THOR Industries, Inc. announced the acquisition of Tiffin Motor Homes, Inc. and related companies for $300 million, funded with a combination of available cash and a draw on the Company's existing asset-based credit facility. For many decades, Tiffin has set the standard for the luxury class A market.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness strong growth in the global luxury van market over the forecast period owing to rapid growth in the tourism & hospitality industry. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, during 2019, foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) in India stood at 10.93 million, achieving a growth rate of 3.5% y-o-y. During 2019, FEEs from tourism increased 4.8% y-o-y to Rs. 1, 94,881 crore (US$ 29.96 billion). In 2019, arrivals through e-Tourist Visa increased by 23.6% y-o-y to 2.9 million.

Reasons to Buy:-

In-depth knowledge of the dynamic opportunity, important trends, and regional segmentation in the Luxury Van market.

Understand the demand for Luxury Van to establish the market's potential.

Develop a market strategy to identify growth categories and target specific industry prospects.

Evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow and to gain a sense of your current position.

Increase ROI by understanding shifting consumer attitudes and behaviors.

Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services to the market's leading players.

Table of Contents:-

1. Research Objective and assumption

Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

4. Global Luxury Van Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

Global Luxury Van (Volume and Value) by Type

Global Luxury Van (Volume and Value) by Regions

5. Competitive Landscape

6. Market Size and Future Potential, By Industry Components

7. Production Market Analysis

8. Global Luxury Van Market Analysis, By Industry Components

9. Market Share Analysis, By Region

10. Research Methodology

Continued...

