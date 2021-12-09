Pediatric Clinical Trials Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.0% by 2028
Pediatric clinical trials are important in current healthcareSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Another factual information on the "Pediatric Clinical Trials Market" has as of late added by CMI to its storehouse. This research report offers an inside and out examination of various perspectives, for example, market patterns, pieces of the overall industry, drivers, restrictions, opportunities. It gives an investigative view to settle on further choices in organizations. It covers comprehensive instructive information of various key players working over the globe.
Request PDF Brochure Of This Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/397
Overview:
Pediatric clinical trials are important in current healthcare, as they are the way to introduce new drugs for different indications affecting children and hence, biotechnological and pharmaceutical industries are slowly shifting to contract research organization (CRO) from in-house clinical research. A substantial pipeline of products is under clinical development stage, owing to medical requirements for pediatric patients that are not fulfilled. As per the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association (PHRMA) data released in 2018, strong pipeline of drug development is expected to create environment of growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period. Moreover, over 1,300 number of pediatric clinical trials sponsored by industry are underway over numerous therapeutic fields, including diseases that have significant unmet requirement for genetic disorders, neurologic conditions, infectious diseases, and various types of cancer treatments.
The global pediatric clinical trials market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 12,571.7 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period (2020-2027).
Impact of Covid-19:
The COVID-19 outbreak in December 2019 affected the around 100 countries worldwide. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in April 2020, COVID-19 affected around 2,572 that is 1.7% population under the age of 18. Hence, research institute and market players are focused on R&D activities by starting clinical trials for COVID-19 treatment in children. For instance, in June 2020, Gilead Sciences started 2/3 clinical trials for evaluation of efficiency, safety, pharmacokinetics, and tolerability of Remdesivir, which is an antiviral medication, in children with COVID-29 infection.
In March 18, 2020, the University of Calgary started a study for determination of clinical characters and results of children infected by COVID-19. The study is likely to complete by March 17, 2022.
Moreover, research institutes are initiating observational research to understand the COVID-19 impact in various hospital departments. For instance, in May 15, 2020, the South Egypt Cancer Institute started an observational study to verify the COVID-19 effect on patients in pediatric cancer care divisions in UAE and Egypt.
Drivers:
Growing demand for biological products and new vaccines for the treatment of numerous infectious diseases like mumps, measles, tuberculosis, influenza, polio, whooping cough, malaria, streptococcal pharyngitis, and chickenpox is expected to boost growth of the global pediatric clinical trials market. For instance, in 2018, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated around 86% of children are provided with vaccination against 26 diseases. Yet, the number of unvaccinated children is 19.5, which causes 2-3 million death of children every year. Moreover, in 2018 the CDC released a factsheet that reported in the U.S around 470,000 children were experiencing active epilepsy which is around 0.6% children in 0-17 year age group.
Click Here To Get Sample Copy @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/397
Increasing pediatric population is expected to increase the pediatric drugs demand, which is expected to augment growth of the global market of pediatric clinical trials. For instance, in 2017, as per the UN Population Prospect, pediatric population accounted for 40% of the global population. The U.S. had 74 million children under the age of 18 years, which was 23% of the entire population in 2016.
Restraints:
Factors such as higher rate of pediatric clinical trials termination caused by many reasons are expected to restrict growth of the global market of pediatric clinical trials market. Pediatic trials can be hindered by problems like patient accretion, behavioural problems, trial conducting issues like incorrect dosing, informative termination with regulatory problems and drug toxicity in clinical trials. For instance, as per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), about 25-40% pediatric trials result in termination as they fail to create efficacy, safety, and result in a labelled indication.
Regional analysis:
North America is expected to witness strong growth in the market of pediatric clinical trials due to increasing adoption of strategies such as M&A by CROs to increase the pediatric trials number. For instance, in November 2018, Syneteract, a contract research organization completed acquisition of a niche CRO KinderPharm that is focusing on rare disease pediatric trials.
In April 2018, KinderPharm LLC formed an alliance with Worldwide Clinical Trials for development of the first single center of excellence for clinical research and development of pediatric drug.
Moreover, Europe is also expected to witness robust growth in the pediatric clinical trials market over the forecast time as the number of organizations focusing on facilitating prediatric drug development procedure is increasing. For instance, in May 2018, Collaborative Network for European Clinical Trials for Children/conect4children initiative members including experts from Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust (AHCNFT), Liverpool Women’s NHS Foundation (LWNFT), and University of Liverpool started a pediatric network in collaboration to ease the new drug development and treatments for the pediatric population in Europe.
Major Players:
key players active in the global pediatric clinical trials market are IQVIA Holdings, Inc., Covance Inc., Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Sanofi S.A., Johnson & Johnson, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Syneos Health Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., ICON plc, Genentech (F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG), Bristol - Myers Squibb, Novartis AG, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Merck & Co., Inc.
𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐚𝐬 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞 !!!!
𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟓-𝟑𝟎% 𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝟑𝟏-𝐃𝐞𝐜-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏
Buy This Research Study Report Here @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/397
Contact:
Coherent Market Insights
1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.
Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
United States of America: +1-206-701-6702
United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027
Japan: +050-5539-1737
India: +91-848-285-0837
Mr. Shah
Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.
+1 206-701-6702
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other