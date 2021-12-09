Optical Imaging Market will generate new growth opportunities 2021-2028 | Abbott, Bioptigen, Inc.
Optical imaging is a new non-invasive approach for obtaining images of the body's internal organs.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optical imaging is a new non-invasive approach for obtaining images of the body's internal organs. Visible light and photons are used to provide a full image of interior tissues and organs, as well as images of tiny entities such as cells and molecules. The properties of photons, such as scattering and absorption, are used in optical imaging to assess and sense the qualities of organs and soft tissues. Even though optical imaging technology is still in its early stages of development, it offers a wide range of technological advantages over contemporary imaging methods. Doctors use the images to diagnose and treat a variety of disorders, while scientists use them to conduct a variety of research projects. Compared to X-ray and MRI, which use ionizing radiation for imaging, optical imaging has proven to be far safer and more efficient.
Request PDF Brochure Of This Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/439
The rising incidence of non-invasive technology is expected to drive the global optical imaging market growth over the forecast period.
According to the World Health Organization in 2012, the population of the age of 65 years and above has risen the most and is expected to increase to 53% by 2020 from 13% in 2010. The high incidence of ophthalmologic and neurological diseases, increased R&D activities in the preclinical research, life sciences sector, and rising need for radiation-free imaging modalities in drug development processes are the primary factors driving the global optical imaging market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the ability to collect detailed images of complex parts of the eyes, vascular systems, surface tissues, gastrointestinal tract, and membranes are propelling the global optical imaging market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the broad application spectrum of advanced optical imaging products, as well as operator and patient comfort and safety, are other factors driving the growth of the global optical imaging market over the forecast period. The usage of non-ionizing radiations, which reduces the adverse radiation exposure of patients, is also contributing to the growing state of the optical imaging market.
The North America optical imaging market is expected to account for the largest share due to advancements in healthcare infrastructure and the increased incidences of chronic diseases.
North America accounts for the largest share in the global optical imaging market due to the widespread use of optical imaging technology in fields such as dermatology, oncology, and dentistry. It also has a large elderly population that suffers from disorders that need optical imaging devices, which will add to the growth of the optical imaging market. According to the National Institute of Aging in 2015, 524 million individuals were of age 65 years and above in 2010, with the number expected to grow nearly three times to 1.5 billion by 2050, accounting for around 16 % of the global population. The presence of a large patient population suffering from various conditions, as well as a high frequency of chronic diseases, is one of the key reasons fueling the rapid growth of the Asia-Pacific market. Rising healthcare awareness, the expansion of medical infrastructure, and higher purchasing power will drive the global optical imaging market growth over the forecast period.
Major players contributing to the global optical imaging market include Headwall Photonics, Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Optovue, Inc, Topcon Medical Systems, Inc., AGFA Healthcare, Bioptigen, Inc., Headwall Photonics, Inc., Heidelberg Engineering, Inc., Abbott, and Santec Corporation.
Click Here To Get Sample Copy @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/439
Key Developments –
In May 2019, Santec Corporation, a manufacturing company of optical components and OCT systems, has established a partnership with Alcon Inc. Santec's ARGOS diagnostic tests will be integrated with Alcon's Cataract Refractive Suite Technologies as part of the agreement. Alcon was also in charge of the global distribution of the ARGOS biometer.
In May 2019, Santec Corporation has obtained the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for their upgraded version of the SS-OCT biometer ARGOS, which is used to assess ocular characteristics in patients prior to cataract surgery.
In April 2018, Abbott began (ILUMIEN IV) clinical research to compare the long-term consequences of stent implantation operations guided by optical coherence tomography vs angiography. OCT imaging from Abbott is being used in trials for patients with high-risk, complicated coronary artery disease.
In February 2017, Johnson & Johnson LLC acquired Abbott Medical Optics, a division of Abbott Laboratories. Abbott's ophthalmic products, such as laser refractive surgery, cataract surgery, and consumer eye health, will be integrated with Johnson & Johnson's premier ACUVUE Brand Contact Lenses business.
In 2015, Leica Microsystems has announced the acquisition of Bioptigen Inc., a manufacturer of eye imaging medical devices. Leica intended to combine Bioptigen's OCT imaging with its current suite of surgical microscopes as part of the acquisition.
In December 2015, Bioptigen Inc., a division of Leica Microsystems, has obtained 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for their EnFocus intrasurgical OCT system, which was designed to provide an enhanced solution for new and current ophthalmic surgical microscopes.
𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐚𝐬 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞 !!!!
𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟓-𝟑𝟎% 𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝟑𝟏-𝐃𝐞𝐜-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏
Buy This Research Study Report Here @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/439
About Us:
Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.
Contact:
Coherent Market Insights
1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.
Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
United States of America: +1-206-701-6702
United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027
Japan: +050-5539-1737
India: +91-848-285-0837
Mr. Shah
Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.
+1 206-701-6702
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other