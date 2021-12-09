Circular Dichroism (CD) Spectrometer Market Is Booming Worldwide 2021-2028 | Applied Photophysics Ltd., JASCO Inc.

Circular Dichroism (CD) Spectrometer Market

Circular dichroism (CD) is a type of absorption spectroscopy procedure

Circular dichroism (CD) is a type of absorption spectroscopy procedure based on the differential absorption of the left and right circularly polarized light principle and the effects can be re-measured and quantified. The CD is widely used to study protein composition in research activities. There are various types of circular dichroism techniques available, such as far ultraviolet CD, vibrational CD, near ultraviolet CD and infrared CD.

Globally, many companies offer circular dichroism spectrometers for research purposes. For example, Biologics Sciences Instrument's Circular Dichroism Spectropolarimeter uses a three-stage wavelength selection system and is much more sensitive than the conventional CD spectrometers. A spectropolarimeter or high-level spectrometer can be directly connected to various equipment such as High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) instrument and direct quantification of the sample molecules can be carried out.

Furthermore, Scientex’s product of the Chirascan Circular Dichroism Spectrometers has an advanced feature that allows for increased the light output, especially in the distant UV wavelength region. The spectrometer is also equipped with a digital data acquisition system that helps to compile of precise and accurate CD spectra. Some of the other manufacturers operating in the global Circular Dichroism (CD) Spectrometer market such as Bruker Corporation, JASCO Global, Applied Photophysics Ltd., and others.

Dynamics

Major market players are focused on the development and launch of advanced circular dichroism spectrometer, which is expected to drive the global Circular Dichroism (CD) Spectrometer market growth during the forecast period. For instance, on July 21, 2020, JASCO Corporation launched High Throughput Circular Dichroism (HTCD) Plus in which a modified high-throughput screening workstation has been incorporated. HTCD Plus allows auto sampling and also automatically measures up to 192 samples or 120 sample vials, which enhances the research in vaccines development for various infectious diseases such as COVID - 19.

However, major market players are conducting online webinars, due to spread awareness regarding the product and to strengthen their presence in the global Circular Dichroism (CD) Spectrometer market. For instance, on May 26, 2020, Applied Photophysics Ltd. conducted an online webinar and showcased the working and application of its Chirascan Circular Dichroism spectrometers for understanding the secondary and tertiary structure of the proteins.

Moreover, rising number of research and development activities using circular dichroism spectroscopy is expected to robust growth of the global Circular Dichroism (CD) Spectrometer market during the forecast period. For instance, on March 2, 2020, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, a non-profit institution, used J-1500, a circular dichroism spectrometer, for finding the relationship between the coronavirus spike S1 protein receptor binding domain (SARS-CoV-2 S1 RBD) and heparin. Thus, the research can form the basis of finding new treatment for the coronavirus.

Furthermore, the benefits offered by the circular dichroism spectrophotometer over other conventional spectrometers is a major factor that is expected to drive the global Circular Dichroism (CD) Spectrometer market growth. In case of a circular dichroism, a very small sample is required for measurement and quantification, the sample is not damaged, and the related changes that occur during the measurement of a protein sample due to environmental influences can be accurately considered.

Regional Insights

On the basis of regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global Circular Dichroism (CD) Spectrometer market, due to rising number of research and development activities, government investments and presence of better infrastructure in the research field. For instance, on April 8, 2020, Fonds de recherche du Québec – santé (FRQS), a government health science research funding organization, provided US$ 2 million funding to the McGill University, in order to establish the largest structural biology facility in Quebec, Canada, which will include several facilities and specialized equipment such as circular dichroism spectrometers, X-ray diffraction sets, and mass spectrometers, among others.

Moreover, in Europe, major players are focused on inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations and acquisitions, due to enhance their product portfolio and to strengthen their position in the global Circular Dichroism (CD) Spectrometer market. For instance, in 2018, BioLogics Sciences Instruments entered into a collaboration with Hinds Instruments Ltd. and launched EKKO, a high throughput microplate reader or advanced circular dichroism spectrometer, which can scan 96 well plate within two minutes.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is also expected to robust growth of the global Circular Dichroism (CD) Spectrometer market, due to the rising distribution of the circular dichroism spectrometer worldwide. For instance, in 2018, Applied Photophysics signed a distribution agreement with Particular Sciences Ltd., for the distribution of the Applied Photophysics’ Chirascan circular dichroism (CD) systems throughout the Europe market.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players dominating in the global Circular Dichroism (CD) Spectrometer market such as Applied Photophysics Ltd., Bio-Logic SAS, JASCO Inc., Hinds Instruments, Inc., Analytik Jena AG, OLIS, Inc., Scientex Pty Ltd and Bruker Corporation.

Market Taxonomy

On the basis of product type, the global Circular Dichroism (CD) Spectrometer market is segmented into:

Automatic

Manual

On the basis of light source, the global Circular Dichroism (CD) Spectrometer market is segmented into:

Linearly Polarized Light Source

Multiple Light Source

Circularly Polarized Light Source

On the basis of end user, the global Circular Dichroism (CD) Spectrometer market is segmented into:

Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

On the basis of region, the global Circular Dichroism (CD) Spectrometer market is segmented into:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East

Africa

Latin America

