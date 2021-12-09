Escalating Demand for Natural Gas and Enhanced Defense Budget to Augment Demand of Seismic Support Vessels Market
Seismic support vessels possess an excellent competency to pinpoint the best-suited area for oil drilling and underpin the process of oil and gas evacuation in oceans and high seas. Numerous players operating in the oil and gas business have been employing these vessels to draw a large quantity of oil and meet the rising demand for fuel, which is predicted to deliver optimistic growth opportunities to seismic support vessels market. High risk of making gaffes by drilling off-target areas could hamper the natural eco-system of marine life, which in turn is predicted to bode well for the growth of the seismic support vessels market.
The Market Research Survey of Seismic Support Vessels by Fact.MR highlights the key reasons behind increasing demand and growth. Sales Outlook of Seismic Support Vessels as per the Market Research Survey is fairly positive and expected to register higher market growth during forecast period 2021 -2031. The market survey report also provides latest industry analysis on Seismic Support Vessels with key analysis of Seismic Support Vessels market drivers, trends, and influencing factors.
Seismic Support Vessels Market – Novel Developments
Significant players operating in the seismic support vessels market include Ulstein Group ASA, Sanco Shipping AS, Salt Ship Design, Swire Pacific Offshore Operations (Pte) Ltd, Cemre Shipyard, Rederji Groen, Naval Dynamics, Damen Shipyards Group, and Tananger Offshore AS. Mergers and acquisitions, new product launch, and feature enhancements have been the primary strategy of the players to secure their position in the seismic support vessels market.
Recently, Bourbon Offshore in collaboration with Bureau Veritas and Kongsberg Maritime conducted remote testing of an application capable of remote surveying of Dynamic Systems (DP systems), which fetches valuable intelligence actively from the control systems of the ships and transmits it to the auditors through a secured cloud infrastructure. The newly developed application is expected to bring in automation to the survey process and offer continuous monitoring.
GC Rieber Shipping has negotiated the agreements for early delivery of Ernest Shackleton, an icebreaking research vessel, from British Antartic Survey. On closure of this agreement, Rieber anticipates a positive cash in-flow by employing the vessel before the expected period.
In 2018, France’ CGG delivered Geowave Voyager to SeaBird Exploration, a key seismic support vessels market player, which is equipped with 40 Km streamer and is renamed as Eagle Explorer. The companies have entered into a 160-day agreement for the operation of this vessel as source vessel.
Seismic Support Vessels Market: Segmentation
The seismic support vessels market can be segmented on the basis of dimension (length) and application.
On the basis of dimension (length), the seismic support vessels market can be segmented as:
Medium (less than 40 m)
Large (\Between 40m – 70m)
Very large (Greater than 70m)
On the basis of applications, the seismic support vessels market can be segmented as:
Oil & Gas Industry
Geological Survey
Defence
Seismic Support Vessels Market: Market Participants
Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global seismic support vessels market include,
Tananger Offshore AS
Damen Shipyards Group
Naval Dynamics
Rederij Groen
Cemre Shipyard
The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:
Seismic Support Vessels Market Drivers, Segments and Restraints.
Seismic Support Vessels Market Survey and Dynamics
Seismic Support Vessels Market Size & Demand
Seismic Support Vessels Key Trends/Issues/Challenges
Seismic Support Vessels Sales, Competition & Companies involved
