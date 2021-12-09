Ceiling Tiles Market Size is Set to Reach USD 12.58 Billion in 2028 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Increased demand for ceiling tiles in the construction of green buildings, as well as increased need for replacing old & damaged tiles would drive market growth

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ceiling tiles market size is expected to reach USD 12.58 Billion in 2028 registering a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Major factors driving market revenue growth are increased demand for ceiling tiles in the construction of green buildings, as well as increased need for replacing old or damaged tiles.

The growing emphasis on interior and external design in commercial, industrial, and other businesses is driving the supply-demand curve for ceiling tiles upward around the world. Ceiling tile producers are thriving as the building and construction sector continues to grow at an exponential rate. While laminated ceiling tile providers have registered a rise in demand, sales are expected to continue to grow in the coming years as demand from the residential, commercial, hospitality, and other sectors grows.

Demand for diverse interior and exterior decoration elements has increased significantly in recent years due to rapid improvements in the building and construction industry. While rising housing values and continuously rising GDI in emerging economies encourage people to invest in home design, remodeling, and renovation, ceiling tile manufacturers are responding by introducing new products that may be used in a variety of settings. As a result, the market for ceiling tiles is rapidly evolving.

While ceiling tiles are an important aspect of interior design, many people and small to medium residential complexes and institutions cannot afford them. Ceiling tile installations, such as drop/suspended, surface mounted, and others, are time-consuming and require ongoing care, which adds to the expense.

The key players of this industry include Armstrong World Industries, USG Corporation, Hunter Douglas, SAS International, CertainTeed, Rockfon, Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH, Knauf, Saint-Gobain Gyproc, and Georgia-Pacific.

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

Mineral wool, gypsum, and metal are the type segments in the ceiling tiles market. Mineral wool is the most widely used material in this business, accounting for nearly 40.8 percent of total market share.

Commercial applications segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. This is due to the fast-expanding commercial building construction activity all around the world.

Because of significant product adoption in the non-residential building industry in the North America region, the ceiling tiles market revenue from North America was the largest in 2020.

In 2020, Europe accounted for a significant share of the market, and it is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.2 percent over the forecast period. This is owing to the presence of a well-established construction sector in the region, which is equipped with sustainable construction technologies, which is driving up product demand.

Due to increased consumer disposable income in various emerging economies in the region resulting in the adoption of new construction practices, ceiling tiles market in Asia Pacific is projected to register double digit CAGR over the forecast period.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global vendor neutral archive market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

Mineral Wool

Metal

Gypsum

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

