Automated Endoscopy Reprocessor Market Detailed In New Research Report 2021 | Cantel Medical Corp., Laboratoires Anios

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In healthcare settings, automated endoscopy reprocessors (AERs) are widely used to disinfect endoscopes such as duodenoscopes and endoscope accessories between uses. AERs use chemical solutions to disinfect reusable endoscopes' interior channels and outside surfaces. The automated endoscope reprocessor market is predicted to develop due to the rising incidence of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders that necessitate endoscopic operations. According to data from the National Institute of Health, around 20 million GI endoscopic operations are conducted in the United States each year. Chemicals, patient body fluid contamination, and muscular skeletal injury are all risks that endoscopy specialists face. According to a 2014 article published in the International Journal of Surgery, the risk of developing an infection during a gastrointestinal endoscopic surgery is one in every 1.8 million procedures. Due to poor surveillance, silent infections, under-reporting, and infections with a long incubation period, this infection prevalence may be underestimated. AERs take the place of a few manual processes in endoscope reprocessing.

Endoscopes can be submerged in high-level disinfection (HLD) solution in AER basins. AERs cleans the reprocessed endoscope with water after the HLD cycle to eliminate hazardous HLD solution residues, then uses forced air to dry the endoscope channels to prevent the formation of waterborne pathogenic bacteria during the storage. The global automated endoscopic reprocess or market was worth US$ 845.3 million in 2020, and it is predicted to grow at a healthy CAGR of 6.7 percent from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing adoption of endoscope reprocessors in healthcare settings to augment the market growth

The global automated endoscopy reprocessor market revenue is estimated to be fuelled by the increasing adoption rate of endoscope reprocessors in hospitals for infection prevention and control. AERs can improve endoscope reprocessing reliability and consistency by standardising numerous key reprocessing stages, lowering the risk of human error. The use of AERs decreases personnel exposure to toxic chemical germicides, reducing the health risks associated with endoscope reprocessing. Moreover, rising government concerns pertaining to patient safety and increasing healthcare infrastructure are factors contributing to rise in global automated endoscopy reprocessors market size. For example, in 2015, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requested the Healthcare Infection Control Practices Advisory Committee (HICPAC) to issue guidelines for improvement of facility-level training to ensure competency for endoscope reprocessing devices.

Increasing focus on product innovation is expected to support growth of the market

Various adjustments to the AER and endoscope design will help to further limit the risk of infection transmission during endoscopy. Flexible GI endoscopes have historically been designed with better function and performance in mind, rather than ease of cleaning and HLD. The complicated architecture of some endoscopes, such as the duodenoscope, makes cleaning and HLD particularly difficult. The FDA has requested AER manufacturers to check reprocessing instructions, primarily for duodenoscope-reprocessing AERs.

Several product recalls by major manufacturers necessitate product upgrades and the development of new items. Cantel's Medivators (Advantage Plus and DSD Edge) and Steris (System 1E Liquid Chemical Sterilant Processing System) automated endoscope reprocessors, for example, were approved by the FDA in 2016 for use with duodenoscopes. In the same year, the group also announced a number of new initiatives. . In the same year, the organization also signed off on a new version of a duodenoscope from Olympus.

Furthermore, the FDA ordered Custom Ultrasonics to recall all of its AERs from health care facilities in November 2015 as a result of the company's violations of the FD&C Act, applicable laws, and the Consent Decree. Continuous product recalls due to stringent government regulations is expected to adversely affect the market growth, however, the opportunity to manufacture advanced products in harmony with government norms can open opportunities.

Major players operating in the global automated endoscopy reprocessor market include Cantel Medical Corp., Johnson & Johnson, Laboratoires Anios, Olympus Corporation, Steelco SpA, Steris Plc., Getinge Group, Hoya Group, and Metall Zug AG.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Automated Endoscopy Reprocessor Market, By Product Type:

Single Basin

Double Basin

Global Automated Endoscopy Reprocessor Market, By Modality:

Portable

Standalone

Global Automated Endoscopy Reprocessor Market, By End User:

Hospital

Diagnostics Laboratories

Ambulatory Centers

