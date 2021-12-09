Plastics Injection Molding Machine Market Size To Reach USD 11.73 Billion in 2028

Reports And Data

Increasing global demand from the packaging, medical, and electronics and automotive industry would drive market growth

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global plastic injection molding machine market size is expected to reach USD 11.73 Billion in 2028 registering a CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Major factor driving market revenue growth are increasing plastic injection molding machine demand from the packaging, medical, and electronics sectors along with the rising need for replacements in the automotive industry.

By pumping molten materials into a mold, an injection molding machine creates pieces. Injection molding is an important part of the plastic processing industry since it is a good way to mass produce complex shapes. Metals (also known as die-casting), glasses, elastomers, and confections are the most widely utilized materials, with thermoplastic and thermosetting polymers being the most common. An injection molding machine can produce a wide range of product sizes, from the smallest component to the full car body. Furthermore, injection molding is the most widely used modern way of producing plastic parts.

Around the world, people are becoming more aware of the importance of conserving energy. As a result, demand for injection molding machines is expanding. Plastic injection molding machines that are powered by electricity are the most popular. The major reasons are its numerous benefits, which include energy savings, enhanced precision and reusability, inexpensive maintenance, and high speed. In terms of efficiency, dependability, cost savings, cycle time savings, and reusability, electric injection molding machines surpass hydraulic machines. When compared to traditional hydraulic machines, they can save up to 70% of energy. They use digital control methods to operate. As a result, mechanically powered components are used in electric injection molding machines. Because they use less power, they have a lower operational cost. In electric injection molding machines, there is no risk of fluid leakage or misting, which decreases the risk of material and surface contamination.

Production efficiency, quick injection times due to dynamic servo-motors, improved repeatability, decreased noise, and superior acceleration performance are all advantages of an all-electric injection molding machine. The investment expenses of electric devices are significant due to their advanced technology. Another disadvantage is the high level of maintenance required in the event of waste. In the event of a motor failure, the entire system must be replaced, resulting in hefty maintenance expenses.

Key players in the plastics injection molding machine market include Ferromatik Milacron India, Toshiba, Windsor, Electronica, Engel, JH-Welltec Machines, Tederic, Arburg GmbH & Co., Haitian International Holdings Limited, Chen Hsong Holdings Limited, Sumitomo, Milacron Holdings Corp., Nissei Plastic Industrial Co. Limited, and Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

During the projected period, electric machines will be the fastest growing machine type for plastics injection molding machines.

Over the forecast period, the automotive sector is expected to be the largest end-use industry for plastics injection molding machines.

In terms of both value and volume, APAC is predicted to be the largest plastics injection molding machine market during the forecast period.

During the projected period, Europe is expected to be the second-largest market for plastics injection molding machines.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global plastics injection molding machine market on the basis of type, end use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

Hydraulic

Electric

Hybrid

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

Automotive

Medical

Food & Beverage

Consumer Goods

Electronics & Telecom

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

