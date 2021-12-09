Enteral Feeding Devices Market In New Research Report offers 2021 | Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview:

Enteral feeding devices are used for delivering nutrients through a tube. These devices are used for feeding patient that cannot swallow the food. Enteral feeding is normally administered to geriatric and pediatric patients by nasogastric tube and gastrostomy or Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastroenteric (PEG) tube. Rising cases of cancer and other such chronic diseases are expected to support the growth of the enteral feeding devices market. Government agencies and some private agencies offer reimbursement for enteral feeding process including all feeding tubes that are used for feeding.

36 separate health insurance companies in the U.S. formed a federation, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. All these companies offer insurance and medical coverage policy for treatment of enteral nutritrion in the U.S.

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market, is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,260.6 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

BlueCHiP for Medicare and Commercial Products Coverage include enteral nutrition therapy, where nutrition is provided through nasoenteric (NE), nasogastric (NG), jejunostomy (J), or gastrostomy (G), feeding tube or via vein. Moreover, it covers parenteral or enteral formulas that needs prescription from a physician to use and administered at home.

Impact of Covid-19:

In April 2020, the American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN) and the Society of Critical Care Medicine granted approval to regulations and recommendation for the nutrition delivery to patients with severe COVID-19 infection. The recommendations included; 1) Nutrition Assessment: Healthcare providers should follow the PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) standards provided by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) with COVID-19 patients.

2) Timing of Nutrition Delivery: after ICU admission, early enteral nutrition should start within 24 to 36 hours, and patients with high risk and for whom enteral nutrition is not feasible should be provided parenteral nutrition.

3) Route, Tube Placement and Method of Nutrition Delivery: Enteral nutrition should be prioritized before parenteral nutrition. Early use of parenteral nutrition is recommended for patients with gastrointestinal symptoms and after drop in the symptoms, enteral nutrition should be given to patients.

4) Nutrition Dose, Advancing to Goal, and Adjustments: In the first week of critical sickness, enteral nutrition should be administered in low dose (hypocaloric or trophic) and later it should be advanced to full dose.

5) Formula Selection: A standard high protein polymeric isosmotic enteral formula is recommended in the early severe phase of clinical illness.

6) Monitoring Nutrition Tolerance: Patients are recommended to be monitored through daily physical exam and confirmation of gas and stool passing, as in the early and late acute stages of critical illness, enteral feeding intolerance is commonly observed.

Drivers:

Rising number of malnutrition cases are expected to boost growth of the global market of enteral feeding devices during the forecast period. For instance, as per the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) report, the State of Palestine, Humanitarian Situation Report, January-June 2019, Gaza witnessed malnutrition in around 18% of pregnant women and 14% of lactating mothers, and only 14% of children under the age of 5 received minimum appropriate diet in 2019.

Key Takeaways:

The global market of enteral feeding devices is expected to witness strong growth with CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period due to rising cases of chronic diseases such as cancer. For instance, in 2019, as per the European Commission reports, cancer affected 1.4 million females and 1.6 million males.

Feeding tube segment witnessed robust growth in 2020 due to rising prevalence of mental health and central nervous system diseases, which is expected to grow the feeding tubes demand.

Major players:

Major players operating in the global enteral feeding devices market are Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Amsino International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Moog, Inc., Dynarex Corporation, Cook Group, Cardinal Health, Inc., CONMED Corporation, Applied Medical Technology, Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Vygon S.A, and Medela AG.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Product Type:

Feeding Tubes

Nasogastric Tube with ENFit Connector

Orogastric Tube

Nasoenteric Tube

Nasojejunal

Nasoduodenal

Oroenteric Tube

Gastrostomy Tube (G Tube) with ENFit Connector

PEG (Percutenous Endoscopic Gastrostomy) Tube

PRG (Percutaneous Radiologic Gastrostomy) Tube

Button Tubes

Jejunostomy Tubes

PEJ (Percutaneous Endoscopic Jejunostomy) Tube

PRJ (Percutaneous Radiologic Jejunostomy) Tube

Feeding Pumps (Peristaltic Silicone)

Administration Reservoir

Extension Feeding Set

With ENFit Connector

Without ENFit Connector

Enteral Syringes

Others

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Age Group:

Pediatric

Adults

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Application:

Diabetes

Oncology

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Hypermetabolism

Others

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

