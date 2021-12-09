BIS Research Study Highlights Green Hydrogen Market to Reach $4455.8 Million by 2031

The green hydrogen market has been developing significantly since early 2000, and much has been attributed to the technological advancements in this field.

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Green Hydrogen Market is projected to reach$4455.8 million by 2031, reveals the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research. The study also highlights that the market is set to witness a CAGR of 5.13% during the period, 2021-2031.

Green hydrogen is a hydrogen-produced fuel obtained from the electrolysis of water with electricity generated by low-carbon power sources. It is an energy carrier that can be used in different applications, such as oil and gas, petrochemicals, electric vehicles, and power generation. However, its actual use is still very limited. Green hydrogen is mainly used for crude oil refining and the synthesis of ammonia and methanol, which account for nearly 75 percent of the total demand for pure hydrogen and mixed hydrogen.

Market Segmentation of Green Hydrogen Market

Application: The green hydrogen market has been segmented based on application, including oil & gas, petrochemical, electric vehicle, power generation, and others. The major end users of green hydrogen in the oil and gas industry include different refining processes such as hydrocracking, hydroisomerization, hydrodealkylation, and hydrodesulphurization. The essential driver behind the adoption of green hydrogen in the oil & gas industry is reducing sulfur dioxide emissions and removing sulfur to prevent catalyst poisoning.

Region: The regions discussed in this report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, the U.K., and Rest-of-the-World. Europe is expected to account for the highest growth in the global green hydrogen market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for zero-emission energy in various end-user industries, such as oil & gas, petrochemical, electric vehicle, power generation, has led to a wide acceptance of green hydrogen, over time.

