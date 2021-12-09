Label-Free Array Systems Market Detailed New Product In Report offers 2021 | General Electric Healthcare, BioNavis

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview

Tools for label-free array systems have a wide range of uses, including drug discovery and diagnostics. Label-free array systems use techniques like bio-layer interferometry, surface plasmon resonance (SPR), isothermal titration calorimetry (ITC), and others to create optical and impedance-based biosensors. SPR is also the most widely used process. Updated models of SPR are manufactured by a number of major companies and sold alongside SPR accessories and consumables. General Electric Healthcare had developed the Biacore T200, a robust instrument for high-quality characterization of molecular interactions that can be used to analyse interactions ranging from ions to viruses.

Running buffers, sensor chips, catch reagents, recovery solution, and other SPR consumables are also built and distributed by General Electric. General Electric, BioNavis Ltd, and others are among the other companies that operate in the global label-free array systems market.

Drivers

During the forecast period, the global label-free array systems market is expected to witness a significant growth due to rising adoption rate of label-free array systems. According to the NCBI (National Center for Biotechnology Information), label-free array systems find application in secondary screening for identifying the lead molecule to discover drugs from small molecule impacts, as well as lead optimization to identify the candidate drug from leads molecules.

Furthermore, according to the same article, label-free array systems are now widely used for analysing kinetics between drug molecules and their receptors, as this is the most significant bond to classify during the drug discovery period.

Over the forecast period, leading producers will concentrate on developing new technologies for the global label-free array systems industry. In 2018, Bruker Corporation released the Sierra SPR-32 system, a modified version of SPR with increased sensitivity and modified instrument control software to allow the highest SPR performance with exceptional sensitivity. Over the forecast period, these trends are expected to propel the global label-free array systems market forward.

Restraints

During the forecast period, the global label-free array systems market is predicted to be hampered by a lack of professional personnel to conduct label-free techniques in both mature and developing economies. The protocols used in the procedures are very precise, and they must be carried out by a professional practitioner. The operation can be performed with greater accuracy and fewer mistakes.

Furthermore, SPR goods are very pricey, which is likely to limit market growth. The cost of imaging systems from Biacore (now owned by GE Healthcare) ranges from $200,000 to $300,000. The reagents that run these devices are very expensive, which raises the total cost per interaction. The global label-free array systems market is predicted to be hampered by these factors.

Regional Analysis

Due to the widespread presence of key manufacturers in North America, the region is expected to maintain a leading role in the global label-free array systems market over the forecast period. Reichert, Inc., General Electric, Bruker Corporation, NanoSPR Devices, and others are only a few of the major manufacturers with a presence in the North American market.

Furthermore, several acquisitions have occurred in the global label-free array systems market in recent years for the production and launch of new products. Sierra Sensors GmbH, a maker of advanced analytical biosensors focused on SPR detection, was purchased by Bruker Corporation in 2018. Sierra Sensors GmbH has the capability to calculate the precision, attraction, thermodynamics, and kinetic frequencies of molecule interactions, whereas Bruker Corporation has NMR (nuclear magnetic resonance), X-ray crystallography capabilities, and mass spectrometry. Both technologies can be effectively integrated to speed up the drug discovery process. These factors are poised to augment growth of the global label-free array systems market during the forecast period.

Key Players

Major companies contributing in the global label-free array systems market are Metrohm India Limited, plasmetrix.com, ABL&E Group, Reichert, Inc., General Electric Healthcare, Bruker Corporation, BioNavis Ltd, Biosensing Instrument, NanoSPR Devices, Nicoya, and Horiba instruments Incorporated.

Market Taxonomy

By Technology

Surface Plasmon Resonance(SPR)

Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC)

Isothermal Titration Calorimetry (ITC)

Others

By Accessories

Consumables

Sensor Chips

Reagents

Others

By Applications

Drug Discovery

Receptor Ligand Assays

Thermodynamics

Protein-protein Interactions

Kinetics/Affinity Mapping

Others

By End User

Contract Research Organizations

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Manufacturers

