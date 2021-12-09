Chloroacetyl Chloride Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2019 to 2027)

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chloroacetyl chloride is a chlorinated acyl chloride. It is used in the production of herbicides, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and other useful chemicals. It is produced by the carbonylation of methylene chloride, oxidation of vinylidene chloride, or the addition of chlorine to ketene.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global chloroacetyl chloride market include, ALTIVIA Petrochemicals Corporation, Chengwu Chenhui Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd., CABB, Daicel Corporation, Shiva Pharmachem Ltd, Transpek Industry Limited, Triveni Chemicals, Taixing Shenlong Chemical Co., Ltd, YiDu Jovian Industry CO., Ltd. and Zouping Qili Additives Co., Ltd.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing investment in production of chloroacetyl chloride is expected to propel growth of the global chloroacetyl chloride market over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2019, ALTIVIA completed a new multipurpose production unit at its Phosgene Derivatives Unit at La Porte, Texas. According to the company, the new facility is expected to result in a 30% increase in capacity for the production of acid chlorides and chloroformates.

Moreover, increasing consumption of chemical pesticides is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, according to Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of India, the consumption of chemical pesticides increased from 58634 MT in 2016-17 to 62193 MT in 2020-21 in India.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 6:16pm CET, 1 December 2021, there have been 262,178,403 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,215,745 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 29 November 2021, a total of 7,772,799,316 vaccine doses have been administered. In October 2020, The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) called on countries around the world to deal with the widespread effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic through promoting climate-smart and environmentally friendly agricultural practices.

Key Takeaways

Major players operating in the global chloroacetyl chloride market are focused on adopting partnership strategies for R&D purposes. For instance, in October 2021, Daicel Corporation partnered with National Tsing Hua University for the development of a desktop chemical plant.

Major players operating in the global chloroacetyl chloride market are also focused on adopting merger and acquisition strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in June 2020, ALTIVIA Oxide Chemicals, LLC, an affiliate of ALTIVIA Petrochemicals, acquired KMCO and its associated chemical ethoxylation manufacturing assets in Crosby, Texas.

