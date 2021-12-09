Food Preservatives Market Expected to Account for US$ 2,560 Mn by 2020
DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global food preservatives market in its latest report titled “Food Preservatives Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2014 – 2020”. The global food preservatives market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% in terms of value during the forecast period due to various factors, regarding which FMI offers fundamental insights in detail in this report.
High demand for processed food and increasing awareness about food safety is driving the global food preservatives market currently. Synthetic is the fastest growing segment of the global food preservatives market. Presently, healthy eating trends and preferences for quality food are fueling the demand for food preservatives globally.
Request a report sample to obtain authentic analysis and comprehensive market insights at- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-99
Growth of the global food preservatives market is majorly driven by increasing demand for food products with extended shelf life. In addition, widening distribution channels and increasing demand for natural and organic food are some of the other factors contributing towards the market growth. High demand for processed foods and increasing awareness about food safety is driving the global food preservatives market currently. Synthetic is presently the fastest growing segment of the global food preservatives market. Healthy eating trends and preferences for quality food are fueling the demand for food preservatives globally.
The global food preservatives market is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period. Rise in the number of food borne diseases is driving the growth of the food preservatives market as preservatives are needed to maintain the overall quality of the food products and to increase their shelf life.
This report covers drivers, restraints and opportunities that are driving each segment and respective sub-segments of the market, and offers analysis and insights about the potential of the food preservatives market in specific regions. By region, the global food preservatives market was dominated by North America, which held the largest value share of 36.5% of the food preservatives market in 2013, and the region is expected to maintain its dominance in the coming years as well. Increasing demand and trade of food products worldwide is fuelling the Asia Pacific food preservatives market currently. Increasing demand for bakery products, beverages, meat and dairy products is creating a positive impact on the food preservatives market. Changing lifestyles and food patterns are also driving the Asian food preservatives market currently.
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Country: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-99
Key Players
Key vendors identified across the value chain of the global food preservatives market include: BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, Celanese Corporation, Chr. Hansen A/S, Corbion N.V., DuPont, JEY’S F.I. Inc, Kerry Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V and The Archer Daniels Midland Company. The companies are focusing on developing new products and improving the quality of their existing products through research and development activities. Besides, these companies are focusing on geographical expansion in order to gain a competitive advantage.
Key Segments Covered
• Food Preservatives Market
o By Product Segment
o Natural
o Synthetic
o By Function Segment
o Antimicrobial
o Antioxidants
o Others
o By Application
o Dairy and milk products
o Meat, poultry and sea food products
o Bakery products
o Beverages products
o Others
Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/99
Table of Content
1 Introduction
1.1 Report Description
1.2 Market segmentation
1.2.1 Food preservatives market segmentation, type and geography
1.3 Research scope
1.4 Research Methodology
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global food preservatives market revenue, 2013 – 2020 (USD Million)
2.2 Global Food Preservatives Market Snapshot
3 Food Preservatives Market – Industry Analysis
4 Food Preservatives Market- Product Segment Analysis
4.1 Global food preservative market, by product type: Overview
4.2 Natural
4.3 Synthetic
5 Food Preservatives Market – Function Segment Analysis, 2013-2020
5.1 Global food preservative market, function segment: Overview
5.2 Antimicrobial
5.3 Antioxidants
5.4 Others
6 Food Preservatives Market- Application Analysis, 2013 – 2020
About FMI
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth.
Contact Us:
Mr. Debashish Roy
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
ankush Nikam
High demand for processed food and increasing awareness about food safety is driving the global food preservatives market currently. Synthetic is the fastest growing segment of the global food preservatives market. Presently, healthy eating trends and preferences for quality food are fueling the demand for food preservatives globally.
Request a report sample to obtain authentic analysis and comprehensive market insights at- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-99
Growth of the global food preservatives market is majorly driven by increasing demand for food products with extended shelf life. In addition, widening distribution channels and increasing demand for natural and organic food are some of the other factors contributing towards the market growth. High demand for processed foods and increasing awareness about food safety is driving the global food preservatives market currently. Synthetic is presently the fastest growing segment of the global food preservatives market. Healthy eating trends and preferences for quality food are fueling the demand for food preservatives globally.
The global food preservatives market is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period. Rise in the number of food borne diseases is driving the growth of the food preservatives market as preservatives are needed to maintain the overall quality of the food products and to increase their shelf life.
This report covers drivers, restraints and opportunities that are driving each segment and respective sub-segments of the market, and offers analysis and insights about the potential of the food preservatives market in specific regions. By region, the global food preservatives market was dominated by North America, which held the largest value share of 36.5% of the food preservatives market in 2013, and the region is expected to maintain its dominance in the coming years as well. Increasing demand and trade of food products worldwide is fuelling the Asia Pacific food preservatives market currently. Increasing demand for bakery products, beverages, meat and dairy products is creating a positive impact on the food preservatives market. Changing lifestyles and food patterns are also driving the Asian food preservatives market currently.
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Country: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-99
Key Players
Key vendors identified across the value chain of the global food preservatives market include: BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, Celanese Corporation, Chr. Hansen A/S, Corbion N.V., DuPont, JEY’S F.I. Inc, Kerry Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V and The Archer Daniels Midland Company. The companies are focusing on developing new products and improving the quality of their existing products through research and development activities. Besides, these companies are focusing on geographical expansion in order to gain a competitive advantage.
Key Segments Covered
• Food Preservatives Market
o By Product Segment
o Natural
o Synthetic
o By Function Segment
o Antimicrobial
o Antioxidants
o Others
o By Application
o Dairy and milk products
o Meat, poultry and sea food products
o Bakery products
o Beverages products
o Others
Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/99
Table of Content
1 Introduction
1.1 Report Description
1.2 Market segmentation
1.2.1 Food preservatives market segmentation, type and geography
1.3 Research scope
1.4 Research Methodology
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global food preservatives market revenue, 2013 – 2020 (USD Million)
2.2 Global Food Preservatives Market Snapshot
3 Food Preservatives Market – Industry Analysis
4 Food Preservatives Market- Product Segment Analysis
4.1 Global food preservative market, by product type: Overview
4.2 Natural
4.3 Synthetic
5 Food Preservatives Market – Function Segment Analysis, 2013-2020
5.1 Global food preservative market, function segment: Overview
5.2 Antimicrobial
5.3 Antioxidants
5.4 Others
6 Food Preservatives Market- Application Analysis, 2013 – 2020
About FMI
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth.
Contact Us:
Mr. Debashish Roy
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
ankush Nikam
FMI
email us here
+1 347-918-3531