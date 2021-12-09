HHS Announces Increased Marketplace Enrollment Trends with Nearly 4.6 Million New Plan Selections Since Open Enrollment’s Start
Affordability continues to drive enrollment; individuals and families who select a plan by December 15 on HealthCare.gov can have coverage for a full year of health care starting January 1
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) released a new monthly National Marketplace Open Enrollment report shows that, so far, nearly 4.6 million Americans have signed up for 2022 health coverage through HealthCare.gov and State-based Marketplaces since the start of the 2022 Open Enrollment Period on November 1. The assistance from the American Rescue Plan continues to drive affordability and accessibility of health coverage with the number of consumers getting coverage for $10 or less per month after tax credits nearly doubling compared to this time last year. Ninety five percent of consumers in HealthCare.gov states are receiving premium tax credits to lower the cost of their monthly premiums.
“We will keep saying it: health care in America should be a right, not a privilege. The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to making life-saving health care accessible and affordable for everyone who needs it,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Today’s report is proof that our efforts are yielding results. Thanks to our unprecedented outreach campaigns and investments from the American Rescue Plan, millions of people across the nation are gaining health insurance with lower premiums and more choices than ever. We will continue working to get more people covered throughout the remainder of the Open Enrollment Period.”
Consumers, including returning customers, who choose one of the many affordable plans on HeathCare.gov by December 15 and pay their first month’s premium will receive health care coverage starting on January 1. State-based Marketplaces also have similar deadlines in December for consumers to obtain January 1 health care coverage.
"Affordability continues to drive enrollment during this Open Enrollment period, and we are excited to see so many individuals and families taking advantage of the many affordable and quality plans available," said CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. "We want to encourage people who are uninsured or those who want to change coverage to visit HealthCare.gov by December 15 so they can receive health care coverage next year."
So far during this Open Enrollment Period, consumers have made 3.9 million plan selections in the 33 states using the HealthCare.gov platform and 625,000 plan selections in the 17 states and the District of Columbia with State-based Marketplaces for the 2022 plan year.
|Marketplace and Consumer Type
|Cumulative 2022 OEP Plan Selections
|Total: All States
|4,572,318
|New Consumers
|923,256
|Returning Consumers
|3,649,062
|Total HealthCare.gov States
|3,946,945
|New Consumers
|797,169
|Returning Consumers
|3,149,776
|Total SBM States
|625,373
|New Consumers
|126,087
|Returning Consumers
|499,286
|2022 Marketplace Open Enrollment Period Plan Selections by State (New Consumers and Actively Returning Consumers)
|State
|Platform
|Cumulative 2022 OEP Plan Selections
|Alaska
|HealthCare.gov
|8,966
|Alabama
|HealthCare.gov
|75,609
|Arkansas
|HealthCare.gov
|25,389
|Arizona
|HealthCare.gov
|60,696
|California
|SBM
|309,584
|Colorado
|SBM
|45,893
|Connecticut
|SBM
|17,863
|Delaware
|HealthCare.gov
|10,759
|District of Columbia
|SBM
|852
|Florida
|HealthCare.gov
|1,220,238
|Georgia
|HealthCare.gov
|260,452
|Hawaii
|HealthCare.gov
|7,186
|Idaho
|SBM
|7,393
|Iowa
|HealthCare.gov
|26,982
|Illinois
|HealthCare.gov
|101,475
|Indiana
|HealthCare.gov
|51,410
|Kansas
|HealthCare.gov
|38,728
|Kentucky
|SBM
|4,898
|Louisiana
|HealthCare.gov
|30,153
|Maine
|SBM
|13,820
|Maryland
|SBM
|20,810
|Massachusetts
|SBM
|22,555
|Michigan
|HealthCare.gov
|102,362
|Minnesota
|SBM
|10,566
|Missouri
|HealthCare.gov
|79,719
|Mississippi
|HealthCare.gov
|52,932
|Montana
|HealthCare.gov
|16,592
|North Carolina
|HealthCare.gov
|236,193
|North Dakota
|HealthCare.gov
|10,717
|Nebraska
|HealthCare.gov
|37,005
|Nevada
|SBM
|16,089
|New Hampshire
|HealthCare.gov
|15,902
|New Jersey
|SBM
|30,002
|New Mexico
|SBM
|7,203
|New York
|SBM
|40,851
|Ohio
|HealthCare.gov
|86,487
|Oklahoma
|HealthCare.gov
|53,386
|Oregon
|HealthCare.gov
|52,379
|Pennsylvania
|SBM
|50,376
|Rhode Island
|SBM
|1,506
|South Carolina
|HealthCare.gov
|110,538
|South Dakota
|HealthCare.gov
|15,314
|Tennessee
|HealthCare.gov
|86,668
|Texas
|HealthCare.gov
|747,860
|Utah
|HealthCare.gov
|111,344
|Vermont
|SBM
|1,695
|Virginia
|HealthCare.gov
|106,141
|Washington
|SBM
|23,417
|Wisconsin
|HealthCare.gov
|86,685
|West Virginia
|HealthCare.gov
|7,953
|Wyoming
|HealthCare.gov
|12,725
This Open Enrollment Period builds on the momentum of the 2021 Special Enrollment Period (SEP), which historically enrolled approximately 2.8 million people who newly gained access to affordable health care coverage through HealthCare.gov and State-based Marketplaces; 2.1 million who enrolled in HealthCare.gov states for 2021, and 738,000 who enrolled in 2021 State-based Marketplaces ahead of the 2022 Open Enrollment Period.
All consumers shopping for health insurance coverage on HealthCare.gov — even those who currently have coverage through the Marketplace — should enroll or re-enroll today by logging in to HealthCare.gov and CuidadoDeSalud.gov or by calling 1-800-318-2596 to fill out an application. To find local help or to be contacted by a Marketplace-registered agent or broker, please visit, https://www.healthcare.gov/find-assistance/. Consumers who select plans after December 15 and by the January 15 Open Enrollment deadline will generally have coverage starting February 1.
Consumers in states operating their own Marketplace platform can find information about available plans and prices, how to obtain in-person or virtual help, and news on local events by visiting or calling their state’s Marketplace. State-based Marketplace enrollment deadlines and other information are available in the State-based Marketplace Open Enrollment Fact Sheet.
Find out more about key highlights and improvements in the Marketplace 2022 Open Enrollment Fact Sheet.
To view the Marketplace 2022 Open Enrollment Period National Snapshot; visit: https://www.cms.gov/newsroom/fact-sheets/marketplace-2022-open-enrollment-period-report-national-snapshot.