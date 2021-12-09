HHS Announces Increased Marketplace Enrollment Trends with Nearly 4.6 Million New Plan Selections Since Open Enrollment’s Start

Affordability continues to drive enrollment; individuals and families who select a plan by December 15 on HealthCare.gov can have coverage for a full year of health care starting January 1

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) released a new monthly National Marketplace Open Enrollment report shows that, so far, nearly 4.6 million Americans have signed up for 2022 health coverage through HealthCare.gov and State-based Marketplaces since the start of the 2022 Open Enrollment Period on November 1. The assistance from the American Rescue Plan continues to drive affordability and accessibility of health coverage with the number of consumers getting coverage for $10 or less per month after tax credits nearly doubling compared to this time last year. Ninety five percent of consumers in HealthCare.gov states are receiving premium tax credits to lower the cost of their monthly premiums.

“We will keep saying it: health care in America should be a right, not a privilege. The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to making life-saving health care accessible and affordable for everyone who needs it,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Today’s report is proof that our efforts are yielding results. Thanks to our unprecedented outreach campaigns and investments from the American Rescue Plan, millions of people across the nation are gaining health insurance with lower premiums and more choices than ever. We will continue working to get more people covered throughout the remainder of the Open Enrollment Period.”

Consumers, including returning customers, who choose one of the many affordable plans on HeathCare.gov by December 15 and pay their first month’s premium will receive health care coverage starting on January 1. State-based Marketplaces also have similar deadlines in December for consumers to obtain January 1 health care coverage.

"Affordability continues to drive enrollment during this Open Enrollment period, and we are excited to see so many individuals and families taking advantage of the many affordable and quality plans available," said CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. "We want to encourage people who are uninsured or those who want to change coverage to visit HealthCare.gov by December 15 so they can receive health care coverage next year."

So far during this Open Enrollment Period, consumers have made 3.9 million plan selections in the 33 states using the HealthCare.gov platform and 625,000 plan selections in the 17 states and the District of Columbia with State-based Marketplaces for the 2022 plan year.

Marketplace and Consumer Type Cumulative 2022 OEP Plan Selections Total: All States 4,572,318 New Consumers 923,256 Returning Consumers 3,649,062 Total HealthCare.gov States 3,946,945 New Consumers 797,169 Returning Consumers 3,149,776 Total SBM States 625,373 New Consumers 126,087 Returning Consumers 499,286

2022 Marketplace Open Enrollment Period Plan Selections by State (New Consumers and Actively Returning Consumers) State Platform Cumulative 2022 OEP Plan Selections Alaska HealthCare.gov 8,966 Alabama HealthCare.gov 75,609 Arkansas HealthCare.gov 25,389 Arizona HealthCare.gov 60,696 California SBM 309,584 Colorado SBM 45,893 Connecticut SBM 17,863 Delaware HealthCare.gov 10,759 District of Columbia SBM 852 Florida HealthCare.gov 1,220,238 Georgia HealthCare.gov 260,452 Hawaii HealthCare.gov 7,186 Idaho SBM 7,393 Iowa HealthCare.gov 26,982 Illinois HealthCare.gov 101,475 Indiana HealthCare.gov 51,410 Kansas HealthCare.gov 38,728 Kentucky SBM 4,898 Louisiana HealthCare.gov 30,153 Maine SBM 13,820 Maryland SBM 20,810 Massachusetts SBM 22,555 Michigan HealthCare.gov 102,362 Minnesota SBM 10,566 Missouri HealthCare.gov 79,719 Mississippi HealthCare.gov 52,932 Montana HealthCare.gov 16,592 North Carolina HealthCare.gov 236,193 North Dakota HealthCare.gov 10,717 Nebraska HealthCare.gov 37,005 Nevada SBM 16,089 New Hampshire HealthCare.gov 15,902 New Jersey SBM 30,002 New Mexico SBM 7,203 New York SBM 40,851 Ohio HealthCare.gov 86,487 Oklahoma HealthCare.gov 53,386 Oregon HealthCare.gov 52,379 Pennsylvania SBM 50,376 Rhode Island SBM 1,506 South Carolina HealthCare.gov 110,538 South Dakota HealthCare.gov 15,314 Tennessee HealthCare.gov 86,668 Texas HealthCare.gov 747,860 Utah HealthCare.gov 111,344 Vermont SBM 1,695 Virginia HealthCare.gov 106,141 Washington SBM 23,417 Wisconsin HealthCare.gov 86,685 West Virginia HealthCare.gov 7,953 Wyoming HealthCare.gov 12,725

This Open Enrollment Period builds on the momentum of the 2021 Special Enrollment Period (SEP), which historically enrolled approximately 2.8 million people who newly gained access to affordable health care coverage through HealthCare.gov and State-based Marketplaces; 2.1 million who enrolled in HealthCare.gov states for 2021, and 738,000 who enrolled in 2021 State-based Marketplaces ahead of the 2022 Open Enrollment Period.

All consumers shopping for health insurance coverage on HealthCare.gov — even those who currently have coverage through the Marketplace — should enroll or re-enroll today by logging in to HealthCare.gov and CuidadoDeSalud.gov or by calling 1-800-318-2596 to fill out an application. To find local help or to be contacted by a Marketplace-registered agent or broker, please visit, https://www.healthcare.gov/find-assistance/. Consumers who select plans after December 15 and by the January 15 Open Enrollment deadline will generally have coverage starting February 1.

Consumers in states operating their own Marketplace platform can find information about available plans and prices, how to obtain in-person or virtual help, and news on local events by visiting or calling their state’s Marketplace. State-based Marketplace enrollment deadlines and other information are available in the State-based Marketplace Open Enrollment Fact Sheet.

Find out more about key highlights and improvements in the Marketplace 2022 Open Enrollment Fact Sheet.

To view the Marketplace 2022 Open Enrollment Period National Snapshot; visit: https://www.cms.gov/newsroom/fact-sheets/marketplace-2022-open-enrollment-period-report-national-snapshot.