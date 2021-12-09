Pulse Oximeters Market set to grow by 2026 with innovations in Healthcare technology of the medical device

Pulse Oximeters Market

Rise in incidence of respiratory disorders and need for early diagnosis of diseases have boosted the market growth.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Pulse Oximeters Market by Product Type (Table-Top/Bedside, Fingertip, Hand-Held, Wrist-Worn, and Pediatric Pulse Oximeters), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Pulse Oximeter Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market was valued at $1,234 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $1,901 million by 2022, supported by a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2016 - 2022. The table-top/bedside pulse oximeters segment accounted for more than three-fifths share of the global market in 2015.

Pulse oximeters deal in the measurement of vital health parameters, such as respiratory rate, heart rate, and pulse rate. These are used to monitor a patients status prior to or during diagnosis of health condition. Pulse oximeters are used in a medical setting, home, or at the site of medical emergency. Factors such as increase in geriatric population, rise in inclination towards home monitoring, upsurge in incidence rate of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disorders, obesity, and rise in awareness among patients about advanced pulse oximeters are expected to drive the market.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd., General Electric Company, Halma plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corporation, Medtronic plc, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Nonin Medical, Inc., Omron Corporation, and Smiths Group plc.

Covid-19 Scenario:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

✦Based on product type, the table-top/bedside pulse oximeters segment accounted for more than three-fifths share of the total market in 2015.

✦The home environment segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.8% from 2016 to 2022, as fingertip pulse oximeters can be used easily by patients and do not require trained professional for operating the device.

✦The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Pulse Oximeters Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

✦It offers Pulse Oximeters Market analysis from 2020 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Pulse Oximeters Market growth.

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

