Intraosseous infusion devices market is estimated to account for US$ 5,864.7 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027

Intraosseous infusion is an effective alternative in Emergency Medicine when IV access cannot be obtained.

Intraosseous infusion is an effective alternative in Emergency Medicine when IV access cannot be obtained. Intraosseous infusion devices can be used in critical situations where immediate response is required. These devices can be administered in moving ambulances and helicopters.

Drivers:

Increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) across the globe is expected to boost the growth of the global intraosseous infusion devices market. For instance, as reported by the American Heart Association’s 2019 Update, nearly 48% of adults in the United States suffered from some form of heart disease in 2016.

Restraints:

Risk of complications and the availability of alternatives is expected to hamper the growth of the global intraosseous infusion devices market over the forecast period.

Opportunities:

Rise in investment in research and development is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for players in the market. For instance, in 2018, Pavmed announced it has received approximately US$ 7 million in gross proceeds from a private placement.

Market Trends:

Market players are focusing on launching new and approved products in the market to expand their market presence and to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in 2019, PAVmed announced that its Intraosseous Infusion System achieved multiple important development, regulatory, and intellectual property milestones towards establishing the first commercially available implantable intraosseous vascular access device.

Moreover, market players are adopting various strategies to strengthen their market position, which in turn is also expected to aid in the growth of the market. For instance, in September 2018, Teleflex announced that the company will focus on the campaigns “What could 10 seconds to vascular access mean to your cardiac arrest patient?” and on its Arrow EZ-IO Intraosseous Access System.

Key Players:

Key players active in the global intraosseous infusion devices market are Cook Medical Inc., Carefusion Inc. (Becton Dickinson Company), Piper Access, LLC, SAM Medical, Biopsybell, PAVmed, Implox Pty Ltd., Teleflex Incorporated, Vidacare, Aero Healthcare, and PerSys Medical, among others.

