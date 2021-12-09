Tankless Water Heater Market To Surpass US$ 29.7 Billion By 2027 | Rinnai Corporation, A. O. Smith, Noritz America Corp

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tankless Water Heater Market to Witness Upsurge Due To Frequent Launches of Technologically Developed Products

Overview:

Tankless water heaters are a revolutionary new technology that eliminates the need for a storage tank to heat up water. These units are also known as continuous flow, flash, and on-demand water heaters, and do not retain any water internally. They heat water as it is needed, and do not use a heat exchanger coil to hold water in the system. Despite the name, these systems are extremely energy-efficient. A major advantage of tankless water heaters is that they are much smaller than storage models and can be installed on a wall in the basement.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing launches of technologically developed tankless water heaters are expected to propel growth of the global tankless water heater market over the forecast period. These products are developed for hotels, restaurants, and schools and they can be fit in existing water connections, which eliminates need of re-piping and reduces installation time. For instance, in December 2021, A.O. Smith launched novel Zip Digital tankless water heater that has benefits such as automatic power control saving energy, superior safety with digital thermostatic control, flexible mounting.

However, high cost of products as well as high investment cost are expected to restrict growth of the global tankless water heater market over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19:

The global tankless water heater market witnessed a major drop during the COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak of COVID-19 in China, caused several countries to close down their borders and suspend international travel. Stringent regulations such as national lockdown were implemented to control the spread of the virus. The growth of the market declined during the pandemic due to massively disrupted global supply chain industry. However, the introduction of new vaccines and decreasing cases are likely to help regain the lost traction in the global tankless water heater market.

Key Takeaways:

• The tankless water heater market is expected to expand, exhibiting a CAGR of XY% over the forecast period due to increasing concerns regarding sustainable use of energy driving the demand for tankless water heaters. For instance, in July 2021, Bradford White Water Heaters launched the high-performing, high-efficiency, Infiniti L making an addition to company’s portfolio of Infiniti Series of tankless water heaters.

• Among regions, Europe is expected to witness strong growth in the global tankless water heater market over the forecast period due to high adoption rate of production and growing inclination towards economical and energy efficient products.

• The key players active in the global tankless water heater market are Bradford White Corporation, A. O. Smith, Rheem Manufacturing Company, Navien Inc., Rinnai Corporation, Robert Bosch LLC, EcoSmart Green Energy Products, Inc., Noritz America, Stiebel Eltron Inc., and Takagi.

