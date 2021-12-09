Semiconductor IP Market 2021 Sales, Size, Share, Growth and Trend Forecast to 2028 | Cadence, Cadence, Ceva, Rambus

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

Increasing adoption of semiconductor IP solutions is expected to propel growth of the global semiconductor IP market. For instance, in November 2020, T2M-IP licensed its Ultra-low power Multi-Constellation GNSS Digital IP for integration into a NB-IOT SoC for lOT logistical and wearable applications.

Adoption of partnership strategies is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global semiconductor IP market. For instance, in February 2021, T2M-IP partnered with a major U.S semiconductor company, under which the later received licensing of its partners mass production silicon proven DVB-S2X/S2/S Narrowband Demodulator & Decoder IP Core for integration into their 8k TV SoC. Similarly, in December 2020, OPENEDGES Technology, Inc., a supplier of AI computing IP solutions, announced semiconductor design IP license agreement with a top-tier semiconductor company.

The market research on Semiconductor IP Market provides a comprehensive overview of the industry, including definitions, classifications, applications, and industrial chain frameworks. It sheds light on the most important market characteristics as well as current industry developments. The study examines key sectors in depth to determine what drives market growth, such as trends and opportunities that may have a negative or positive impact on the market in the long run. It also emphasises the numerous applications and sectors. The study includes data that corresponds to historical milestones and current trends. Each segment has been thoroughly researched, with each major element such as market development potential, Semiconductor IP market dynamics, market CAGR, and market value considered.

Major Key players in this Market:

· Arm

· Synopsys

· Cadence

· Imagination

· Lattice Semiconductor

· Ceva

· Rambus

· Mentor Graphics

· Ememory

· Sonics

Drivers & Trends

The market forecasts in the Semiconductor IP industry are based on established research and assumptions based on current drivers and trends. As a result, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and data for every aspect of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future potential, new developments, and more. To acquire a firm grasp on the total market, several possible growth factors and hazards are assessed.

Semiconductor IP Market Segmentation

On the basis of design IP, the global semiconductor IP market is segmented into:

· Processor IP

· Microprocessor Unit

· Microcontroller Unit

· Digital Signal Processor

· Interface IP

· Memory IP

· Other IP

· Digital to Analog Converters

· Analog to Digital Converter

On the basis IP type, the global semiconductor IP market is segmented into:

· Hard IP

· Soft IP

On the basis of IP source, the global semiconductor IP market is segmented into:

· Royalty

· Licensing

On the basis of end-use industry, the global semiconductor IP market is segmented into

· Consumer Electronics

· Telecom

· Industrial

· Automotive

· Commercial

· Others

The global semiconductor IP market is witnessing several M&A activities. For instance, in November 2020, Nordic Semiconductor today acquired the entire Imagination Technologies Ensigma Wi-Fi development team and associated Ensigma Wi-Fi IP tech assets from Imagination Technologies, a graphics, vision, and AI processing company, to expand its in-house wireless technology expertise into Wi-Fi.

Among regions, Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the global semiconductor IP market, owing to increasing adoption of semiconductor IP solutions in the region. For instance, in May 2020, Palma Ceia SemiDesign, a provider of communication chips and IP for WiFi HaLow and Cellular NB-IoT applications, selected Agile Analog’s data converter and power management IP for its next-generation of WiFi and cellular IoT products.

Regional Classification

The Semiconductor IP market is divided into five areas, each with its own development possibilities and current trends: Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The report was created through extensive research and analysis, as well as examination of numerous elements that may influence regional growth, such as each region's economic, political, environmental, technical, and social condition. It also includes a complete analysis of each region's recognised manufacturers, production, and revenue, as well as the top influencing elements, critical data, and data segmented both regionally and globally.

The following are the study objectives for this report:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.

