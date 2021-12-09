7.1% CAGR,Citral Market is Emerging with US$ 1,724.5 Million by 2027 | BASF SE, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Indukern SA

SEATTLE, WA, US, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Citral is used to make a variety of cosmetic and personal care goods, such as aftershave lotions, bath products, moisturisers, perfumes and colognes, and skin care products. Citral market expansion is predicted to be aided by the growing cosmetics and personal care industry.Citral is also widely utilised in the food and beverage business since it contains vitamins like vitamin A, which allow for a higher level of biological activity. The market for citral-based natural and organic food items is expected to increase in the near future, as health consciousness among the millennial and senior population grows at a rapid rate.By 2027, the global citral market is estimated to reach $1,724.5 million, growing at a CAGR of 7.1 percent over the forecast period (2020-2027).

Major Key Players Covered In This Report: BASF SE, Beijing Lys Chemicals Co. Ltd., Indukern SA, Industrial and Fine Chemicals, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Privi Specialty Chemicals Limited, Rajkeerth Aromatics and Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Symrise AG, Takasago International Corporation, Vee Kay International, Zhejiang Xinchecheng Co. Ltd...

The millennial population is becoming increasingly concerned about their health as a result of their consumption of unhealthy and junk food. Citral is being used in a variety of foods and beverages around the world because it contains lemon oil, which has antibacterial properties. In addition, the development of numerous lime-based aerated and energy beverages is increasing citral demand in the food and beverage industry.

The Covid-19 pandemic, on the other hand, has had a significant impact on distribution routes and consumer spending habits. Due to the lockdown in several nations around the world, consumer products and chemicals, among other things, are projected to see a drop in demand. End-use sectors including pharmaceuticals and water treatment, on the other hand, are predicted to develop over the projection period.

