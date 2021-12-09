Modular Data Center Market: Current and Future Trends, Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Business Growth Forecast to 2027, Fortune Business Insights

Companies Profiled in Modular Data Center Market Are IBM Corporation, CommScope Inc., Dell, Inc., HPE Company, Baselayer Technology LLC, Vertiv Co., Diversitec, Inc., Iron Mountain Corporation, Rahi Systems, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE , Cannon Technologies Ltd , Stulz GmbH , Instant Data Centers LLC , Colt Group SA , Bladeroom Group Ltd. , Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. , ZTE Corporation

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global modular data center market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 65.55 billion while exhibiting a CAGR of 19.0% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the growing adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) by the SMEs that drives the demand for innovative modular data centers globally. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Modular Data Center Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Function Module Solutions, and Services), By Application (Emergency Data Storage, Temporary Storage Expansion, Disaster Recovery, Edge Computing and Others), By Data Center Size (Small and Medium Data Center, and Large Data Center), By Industry (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 16.56 billion in 2019.

Increasing Remote Working amid COVID-19 to Promote Growth

The global pandemic has confined people to their home spaces and the concept of remote working is gaining traction. This is expected to drive demand for advanced remote working applications and managed network services. In addition to this, huge investments from the established companies such as Google LLC to develop hyperscale data centers will boost the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/modular-data-center-market-100504

Modular data center is a portable system method that is adopted to deploy data center capacity. Whenever a data capacity is required, these centers can be placed to improve work efficiency. These data centers further consist of engineered components and modules that offer multiple cooling and power options and aids in the scalability of the businesses.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes a detailed assessment of various market drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Additionally, the report provides comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market, affecting its growth during the forecast period. It includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analysts using several research methodologies. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into strategies such as product launches, partnerships, merger and acquisition, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain market stronghold between 2020 and 2027.

DRIVING FACTORS

Growing Adoption of Cloud-based Services to Augment Growth

The generation of large amounts of data is propelling the companies to develop advanced solutions to store and maintain it efficiently. The growing adoption of cloud-based tools and applications provides the government and key players to centralize, compute, improve operational efficiency, and reduce the overall energy consumption. This further enables the companies to cater to the changing needs for critical IT power. Therefore, the adoption of cloud-based solutions and services is expected to contribute to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Request a Sample Copy of the Global Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/modular-data-center-market-100504

SEGMENTATION

IT & TELECOM Segment Held 29.4% Market Share in 2019

The IT & Telecom segment, based on industry, held a market share of about 29.4% in 2019 and is likely to experience growth owing to the growing focus of the IT companies to develop advanced modular data centers to enable efficiency in working.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America to Remain Dominant; Increasing Investments to Aid Growth

Among all the regions, North America is expected to hold the highest position in the global modular data center market. This is attributable to the increasing investments by the government and key players to develop prefabricated modular data centers in the region. North America stood at USD 5.69 billion in 2019.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to experience a substantial growth backed by the rising number of SMEs and startups in countries such as India and China between 2020 and 2027.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/modular-data-center-market-100504

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Investment in R&D Activities by Major Companies to Expand Their Product Portfolio

The global modular data center market comprises several companies trying to leverage the opportunities by investing in R&D activities to develop advanced modular data centers to cater to the growing demand from enterprises. Additionally, the major companies are adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnership, and collaboration to maintain their presence that will bode well for the growth of the market.

Industrial Development:

January 2019 – GI Partners announced the purchase of two modular data centers from NTT Data and further plan to invest in the development of technological infrastructures. The company aim to strengthen its position in the global marketplace.

Have any Query? Speak to Analyst at: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/modular-data-center-market-100504

List of the Companies Profiled in Modular Data Center Market:

IBM Corporation (California, United States)

CommScope Inc. (North Carolina, United States)

Dell, Inc. (Texas, United States)

HPE Company (California, United States)

Baselayer Technology LLC (Arizona, United States)

Vertiv Co. (Ohio, United States)

Diversitec, Inc. (Virginia, United States)

Iron Mountain Corporation (Massachusetts, United States)

Rahi Systems (California, United States)

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, (Herborn, Germany)

Schneider Electric SE (Rueil-Malmaison, France)

Cannon Technologies Ltd (Hampshire, United Kingdom)

Stulz GmbH (Hamburg, Germany)

Instant Data Centers LLC (Arizona, United States)

Colt Group SA (London, United Kingdom)

Bladeroom Group Ltd. (United Kingdom)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, China)

ZTE Corporation (Shenzhen, China)

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 19.9% 2019 Value Projection USD 65.55 Billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2020 USD 16.56 Billion Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 160 Tables, Charts & Figures Segments covered By Component, By Application, By Data Centre Size, By Industry, By Region Growth Drivers Increasing Remote Working amid COVID-19 to Promote Growth Growing Adoption of Cloud-based Services to Augment Growth North America to Remain Dominant; Increasing Investments to Aid Growth Pitfalls & Challenges Increasing Incidence of Data Frauds and Fewer Availability of Skilled Professionals to Hamper Growth





Detailed Table of Content :

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Companies Profiled (Provided for 10 players only) Overview



Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments



Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Gross Margin Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments



TOC Continued…

Quick Buy – Modular Data Center Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100504

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Ultrafine Tungsten Wire Market for Medical Applications by Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Application (Medical/Surgical Robots, Stents, Guide Wire, Electro Surgery) and Regional Forecast, 2018-2025

Inverter Duty Motor Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Construction Material (Laminated Steel, Cast Iron, and Aluminum), By Application (Pumps, Fans, Conveyors, Extruders, and Others), By End-User (Chemicals, Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining, Paper & Pulp, Food & Beverage, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Natural Gas Generator Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Power Rating (Below 75kVA, 75-375kVA, 375-750kVA, Above 750kVA), By Application (Stand-by and Continuous), By End-User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026.

Radar Sensor Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Pulse Radar, Continuous-Wave Radar, Radar Altimeter), By Range (Short-range, Medium-Range, and Long-Range), By Application (Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), Monitoring and Communication, Security and Surveillance, Traffic Monitoring, Environment, and Weather Monitoring), By Vertical (Automotive, Aerospace and Defence, Healthcare, Maritime), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Automated Forklift Trucks Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Pallet Mover, Counterbalance, Outrigger, and Reach Truck), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd