Industrial Air Compressor Market to Reach US$ 26.7 Bn as Application in Oil & Gas Transportation Burgeons:
Expansion of Oil & Gas Sector will Create Scope for Industrial Air Compressor ApplicationJUMEIRAH LAKES TOWERS, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Future Market Insight’s (FMI’s) latest study on the industrial air compressor market provides riveting insights into the key factors and opportunities augmenting the growth trajectory in the market. It also examines growth prospects for the market across various segments on the basis of technology, capacity, compression stage, driver type, and end use over the assessment period.
As per a detailed analysis by FMI, the global industrial air compressor market is expected to top US$ 26.7 Bn in 2021. Surging demand for air compressors in industries such as power generation, automotive, chemical, and pharmaceuticals is facilitating the growth in the market.
Growing inclination towards adoption of variable-speed systems with low maintenance cost and effective operation for air separation across the industrial sector is propelling the demand for industrial air compressors.
Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2885
In addition, growing use of stationary industrial air compressors in air conditioners, refrigerators, and automobiles is projected to accelerate the sales at 4.6% CAGR over the forecast period from 2021 and 2031.
Increasing government initiatives for the development of greenfield, brownfield, and cross-country pipeline projects for the expansion of the oil & gas industry is anticipated to create growth prospects for the market.
For instance, in 2021, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in India has announced the construction of 15,500 km of pipelines under the National Gas Grid Project.
As industrial air compressors plays significant role in the transportation of fluid and gases by providing continuous compression, such initiatives across the U.S., China, Japan, India, and Russia will create lucrative growth opportunities in the market.
In terms of technology, the rotary segment is anticipated to exhibit a swift growth in the market, accounting for around 30% of overall sales through 2031.
Increasing use of rotary air compressors in lifting oil in gas-lift operation and production of natural gas is favoring the growth in the segment.
“Leading manufacturers are focusing on introducing novel automated controlled systems such as compression solutions and developing customized products as per the end use industry requirement. This is expected to facilitate the growth in the market,” says a FMI analyst.
For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-2885
Key Takeaways from Industrial Air Compressor Market Study
• The U.S. is forecast to emerge as the most remunerative market in North America, creating an incremental opportunity of US$ 4.44 Bn in 2021.
• Germany is anticipated to hold the lion’s share in the Europe market, accounting for nearly 1/6th of the total regional sales in 2021.
• China is projected to continue dominating the industrial air compressor market in East Asia, expanding at 5.7% CAGR over the assessment period.
• India industrial air compressor market is estimated to register healthy growth in South Asia, accounting for nearly 1/3rd of the demand share in the region through 2021.
• Based on the compression stage, double stage is projected to remain highly sought-after air compressor, accounting for over 46% of the total sales in 2021.
Key Drivers
• Increasing adoption of electric-driven air compressors owing to their simplicity of operations and low maintenance costs compared to others is propelling the demand in the segment.
• Growing use of 0 HP to 500 HP air compressors for tool powering, dehydration, air blowing, vacuum packaging, spray painting, cleaning across various industries is heightening the sales across the 0 HP to 500 HP segment.
Key Restraints
• High investment and cost of maintenance of industrial air compressors are hampering the growth in the market.
• Increasing cost of fuels such as petrol and diesel, and implementation of stringent regulations regarding carbon emission are hindering the sales of fuel-driven industrial air compressors.
Ask for regional data for the Industrial Air Compressor Market@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-regional/rep-gb-2885
Competitive Landscape
As per FMI, leading players in the industrial air compressor market are estimated to account for more than 3/4th of the total revenue share in 2021.
Key companies are emphasizing on launching novel products to gain competitive edge in the market. Some of the manufacturers are aiming at collaboration, partnership, merger, and acquisition to expand their product portfolio and customer base. For instance,
• In April 2019, Atlas Copco, a Swedish multinational industrial company, announced launching an advanced version of its air-cooled ZT 90-160 oil-free air compressor. The new products is equipped with redesigned compressor elements which offers better performance and more efficiency as compared to older version.
Some of the key players operating in the market profiled by FMI are:
• Atlas Copco
• Baker Hughes Company
• Bauer Kompressoren GmbH
• Burckhardt
• ELGi
• GE
• Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co.,
• Howden Group
• IHI Corporation
• Ingersoll Rand
• Kaeser Kompressoren
• Kaishan Compressor Co., Ltd.
• Kobelco Compressors
• MAN SE
• MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
• Quincy Compressor
• Siemens Energy AG
• Sullair LLC
Request Brochure@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-2885
More Valuable Insights on Industrial Air Compressor Market
A new report published by FMI offers an in-depth analysis of the global industrial air compressor market, uncovering vital dynamics accelerating the market growth between 2021 and 2031. The survey also forecast sales projections for industrial air compressor market with detailed segmentation:
By Technology
• Rotary
• Reciprocating
• Centrifugal
• Axial
By Capacity
• Upto 500 HP
• 500 - 2000 HP
• 2000 - 5000 HP
• 5000 - 12000 HP
• 12000 - 20000 HP
• Above 20000 HP
By Compression Stage
• Single Stage
• Double Stage
• Multistage
By Driver Type
• Electric
• Natural Gas
• Fuel Driven
By End Use
• Automotive and Transportation
• Oil and Gas
• Power Generation
• Chemicals
• Food and Beverages
• Pharmaceuticals
• Mining and Metals
• Industrial Air Separation
• Other manufacturing
Region
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• East Asia
• South Asia & Pacific
• Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Key Questions Covered in the Report
• The report offers insight into industrial air compressor market demand outlook for the forecast period 2021-2031
• The market study also highlights projected sales growth for industrial air compressor market between 2021 and 2031
• Industrial air compressor market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry
• Industrial air compressor market share analysis, covering key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.
Contact:
Corporate Headquarter
Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
ankush Nikam
FMI
+91 9096684197
email us here