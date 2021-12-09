Milking Machine Market is Expected to Witness Healthy Growth at 8% CAGR through 2027
Demand for milking machine has been significantly influenced by the advent of advanced electromechanical technologies in the dairy equipment industry.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fact.MR recently published a market study, “Milking Machine Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019-2027”. This report features the most critical growth prospects of the milking machine market. The market report presents thorough information and it elucidates how the milking machine market will expand during the assessment period 2019-2027 with the help of important market dynamics.
The Demand analysis of Milking Machine Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Milking Machine Market across the globe.
What are the Key Growth Drivers of Milking Machine Market?
The role of advanced dairy equipment is transitioning from being limited to large-scale dairy manufacturing facilities to becoming an integral part of manufacturing machineries among small- and medium-scale dairy businesses.
Adoption of milking machines is increasing with dairy manufacturers’ need to attain superior herd management and high-quality milk production to cater growing demand for milk and dairy products.
Leading dairy manufacturers’ recent business strategies reflect their focus on reducing labor dependency, which is fostering the incorporation of advanced automated technologies in modern dairy manufacturing facilities.
What are the Key Challenges in the Milking Machine Market?
Low product penetration in underdeveloped countries, where dairy farmers prefer hand-milking over milking with robots, is restricting growth of the milking machine market across the globe.
High operating and maintenance costs of milking machines, including expensive parts and replacement and recurring electricity bills, may impose a negative impact on sales and adoption.
Dairy industry faces uncertain future due to volatile dairy prices, forcing milking machine manufacturers to constantly modify their business strategies in order to shun losses.
Key stakeholders in Market including industry players, policymakers, and investors in various countries have been continuously realigning their strategies and approaches to implement them in order to tap into new opportunities.
Milking Machine Market – Notable Developments
In January 2019, GEA Group AG – a German manufacturer in the milking machine market – announced that it has introduced DairyRobot R9500—a new cow-milking robot, which is engineered to increase on-farm efficiency and improve the milking process. The company claims that the DairyRobot R9500 the industry’s first real-time Somatic Cell Count (SCC) monitoring unit that assesses milk flow throughout the entire milking process to detect mastitis early in order to protect the health of the herd and minimize treatment time.
Fullwood Packo
Founded in 1785 and headquartered in Ellesmere, England, Fullwood Packo is a leading manufacturer of milk cooling tanks and milking systems, and it also offers high quality products for the pharmaceuticals and food industries. The company offers high-tech robotic milking systems with the ultimate focus on providing better efficiency, productivity, and milk quality over the milking machines introduced by its competitors.
DeLaval Inc.
DeLaval is headquartered in Tumba, Sweden, and was founded in 1883 as AB Separator by Gustaf de Laval. The company offers a wide range of milking equipment and integrated robotic milking solutions for dairy farmers to maintain high quality of milk and improve animal health.
