Polyurethane Cables Market Expected to Expand at a Steady Growth 2021-2028 | SAB Bröckskes GmbH & Co KG, Lapp Limited

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polyurethane Cables Market is witnessing robust growth with growing sales of passenger and commercial vehicles combined with rising focus on fuel consumption

Market Overview

Polyurethane Cables offer increased chemical and mechanical resistance, making them ideal for industrial settings that require extended periods of operation. These cables are resistant to oil and salt spray and can withstand temperatures as high as 40°C. Although they should not be used in high-temperature environments, they are often found in industries that require high-performance electrical cable products. For these reasons, they are ideal for a variety of industrial applications. These cables can withstand the extreme conditions of harsh environments. They are flame and halogen-free, as well as halogen-free. These qualities make them ideal for applications involving high-static flexing.

Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for polyurethane cables from the chemicals and automotive industries is expected to boost the global polyurethane cables market growth over the forecast period. Polyurethane cables are widely used across the automobile industry in seating, instrument panels, exterior panels, cables & wires, engine encapsulation, etc. as an alternative to metal. The global automotive industry has witnessed significant growth in the recent past. As per the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA), total vehicle (commercial + passenger) sales reached 96 million units in 2017, increasing from 86 million units in 2013 globally.

However, stringent government regulations are expected to hinder the global polyurethane cables market growth over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The global automotive polyurethane cables market witnessed a major negative impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With stringent lockdowns in many countries, demand for polyurethane cables was hindered. Furthermore, regulations on physical distancing led to a temporary disruption in manufacturing activities in the automobile sector. However, the demand for polyurethane cables is expected to increase with several countries easing their lockdown rules.

Key Takeaways

• The global polyurethane cables market is expected to expand, registering a CAGR of growing demand for lightweight materials to reduce fuel consumption in automobile vehicles.

• Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global polyurethane market during the forecast period. This is owing to increasing sales of passenger vehicles in the region.

• Key companies involved in the global polyurethane cables market are SAB Bröckskes GmbH & Co KG, Lapp Limited, Eland Cables, Hueson Corporation, Alpha Wire, ALLIED WIRE & CABLE, INC., HARTING Technology Group, Molex, LLC, MacArtney A/S, Belden Inc., LEONI Kabel GmbH, and HELUKABEL USA.

