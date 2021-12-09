Pen Needles Market anticipated to grow at a stupendous Pace by 2028

The global pen needles market is driven by increase in the preference for pen needles over syringes and vials, growth in geriatric population

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Pen Needles Market by Type (Standard Pen Needles and Safety Pen Needles), Needle Length (4mm, 5mm, 6mm, 8mm, 10mm, and 12mm), Therapy (Insulin, Glucagon like Peptide-1[GLP-1], and Growth Hormones), and Mode of Purchase (Retail and Non-retail) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Pen needles use injection pens to deliver injectable medications into the body. These devices contain a hollow needle with a plastic hub attached to the injection pens, which are of varying lengths and diameter. Injection pen and pen needles are an alternative drug delivery method to the traditional vial/syringe method. The global pen needle market is anticipated to register growth during the forecast period due to increase in the number of people suffering from diseases, especially diabetes and other illnesses.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The key players operating in the market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Novo Nordisk, Ulticare, Ypsomed Holding AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, Owen Mumford Ltd., Allison Medical, Cambridge Sensors Ltd., Montmed Inc., and Stat Medical Inc.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

