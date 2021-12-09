Data Diode Security Products Market Size Worth US$ 430.5 Million by 2027 | CAGR 4.6%: The Insight Partners

Data Diode Security Products Market a rapid digital revolution across the world with high penetration of digital technologies

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Data Diode Security Products Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Non-Ruggedized Data Diode and Ruggedized Data Diode), Application (Government, Oil & Gas, BFSI, and Others),” the market was valued at US$339.0million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 430.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage: Details

Market Size Value in: US$ 339.0Million in 2019

Market Size Value by: US$ 430.5Million by 2027

Growth rate: CAGR of 4.6% from 2020-2027

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Base Year: 2020

No. of Pages: 153

No. Tables: 61

No. of Charts & Figures: 71

Historical data available: Yes

Segments covered: Type , and Application

Regional scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope: US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage: Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

APAC led the data diode security products market in 2019, with a market share of 32.6%, followed by Europe and North America. APAC region is constantly being targeted by cybercriminals, due to the constant growth in digital transformation as well as a rising source of vulnerability from mounting IoT connectivity. The growing cyber threat in the APAC region is majorly due to the lack of transparency, which results in feeble cyber enforcements and regulations. Pertaining to these facts, the demand for data diode security products and solutions is rising in the region.

Cyber-attacks globally are getting more recurrent as well as sophisticated, mainly in North America and Europe. By 2025, Europe’s economic competitiveness and growth are projected to increase owing to the penetration of smart technology in its significant manufacturing, financial, and healthcare sector. Additionally, the increasing concern of execution and development of these smart infrastructure contributes to evolving the growth and employment of security measures successively. Owing to this constant technological transformations, heinous and malicious practices result in data loss and hamper the revenue generation for several organizations. Thus, to protect such incidences, the companies are progressively opting for data diode technology. The data diode security products market is driven by increasing concern among the industry players related to the new forms of cyber threats, which include ransom ware/micro ransom ware, malware, and DDoS.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Data Diode Security Products Market

Businesses across all the regions are facing severe economic difficulties as they either had to suspend their operations or reduce their activities. Due to business lockdowns, travel bans, and supply chain disruptions, all the regions are anticipated to experience economic slowdown in 2020 and most likely in 2021.

Growing Emphasis on Miniaturized Data Diodes

With the growing technological advancements in the electronics and semiconductor industry, components are getting compact and more robust, which leads to high-performance in systems. Several industries are demanding for light weight and compact components to increase efficiency and reduce material costs. Development in nanotechnologies is captivating growing investments from industries and governments across the world, which provides opportunities to explore the advanced nan devices. The rising trend of miniaturization in the electronics and semiconductor industry has forced the sizes of the components to diminish. Several original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are using miniaturized electronic components to enhance their existing products' competitiveness and deliver advanced products.

The demand for compact and light weight data diode, capable of supporting high-security environments, is surging in various industries. The miniature data diode technology offers OEM system and device designers with cyber security technology and secures small devices from external cyber threats, therefore enabling a secured communication of data. In automotive application, miniaturized data diode can be integrated to allow performance data to be shared and analyzed and generate the barrier between external connections and the automobile control systems. Additionally, it is used in the IT system to protect confidential digital documents in a hard drive; thus, preventing unauthorized access.

Data Diode Security Products Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Advenica AB, Bae Systems PLC, Belden Incorporated (Grass Valley), Deep Secure Ltd., Fibersystem AB, Forcepoint, Fox-IT, Owl Cyber Defense, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co, and VADO Security Technologies Ltd. are among the key players in the global Data Diode Security Products market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In 2020, Forcepoint declared the launch of Forcepoint Data Diode, which is a hardware solution that offers uni-directional data flow to allow rapid and automated data transfer while ensuring compliance with regulatory guidelines. Configurable for simplified operations and maintenance.

In 2020, Boldon James Ltd, partnered with Deep Secure, offering malware-free, policy enforced data to protect against cyber-attacks and data non-compliances.

