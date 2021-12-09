Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter Market Detailed In New Research Report 2021 | Teleflex Incorporated, Ambu AS

Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter market

Overview

A nerve block is a pain-relieving injection of local anesthetic near individual nerves that is used before and after surgery. It may be used to operate on the shoulder, elbow, forearm, wrist, side, and fingertips, as well as the knee, thigh, ankle, and foot.

Statistics

In terms of value, North America dominated the global continuous peripheral nerve block market in 2019, contributing about 42.9 percent of the market share, followed by Europe.

Drivers

During the forecast period, the global continuous peripheral nerve block catheter market is expected to benefit from an increase in the number of overall knee replacement surgeries. As per the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, primary total knee replacement will increase by up to 189 percent, while primary total joint replacement will rise by 171 percent by 2030,resulting in 1.28 million and 635,000 procedures in the U.S., respectively.

To Get Research PDF Brochure Here @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3399

Opportunities

The global continuous peripheral nerve block catheter market is also projected to rise due to the rising incidence of OA (osteoarthritis), which is driving demand for joint replacement procedures. As per the research ‘Osteoarthritis in Europe: Effects on health status, job efficiency, and use of pharmacotherapies in five European countries,' surveyed the effect of peripheral joint osteoarthritis in the European countries and concluding that Germany, (15.2%), the UK (43.6%), Italy (7.1%), and Spain (8.4%) had high incidence of peripheral joint osteoarthritis, with the majority of cases ageing.

Restraints

The market's development is expected to be hampered by CPNBC's lower precision and precession for nerve stimulation-based insertion. Vascular puncture is normal in CPNBC and can cause severe bleeding, localised inflammation, local infection, and the development of an abscess.

Key Takeaways

The global continuous peripheral nerve block catheter market's Non-stimulating Catheter segment was worth US$ 260.2 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5 percent to US$ 430.1 million by 2027. Over the forecast period, the segment is expected to expand due to an increase in the number of knee replacement surgeries in both developing and developed economies.

Over the forecast period, the Nerve Stimulation segment maintained a leading role in the global continuous peripheral nerve block catheter market, accounting for 62.0 percent of market revenue. The rising prevalence of OA (osteoarthritis) is expected to drive the segment's growth during the forecast period.

Christmas Sale is Live!!!!

Get 25-30% Discount on Direct Purchase

Buy-Now this Whole Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3399

Market Trends

For post-operative pain relief at home, CPNBC is commonly used with handheld infusion pumps. These pumps come in a variety of sizes and carry an analgesic that is infused into the catheter.

During orthopaedic surgery such as arthroplasty operations of the spine, knee, and shoulder joint, a peripheral nerve block catheter is suggested. Since major orthopaedic surgery, CPNBC is used in conjunction with Continuous Passive Motion (CPM) to help patients recover range of motion.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies contributing in the global continuous peripheral nerve block catheter market are Halyard Health, Inc., Epimed International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Pajunk GmbH, Teleflex Incorporated, and Ambu A/S.

Key Developments

The key companies of the market are also focusing on M&A tactics to broaden their product range. Teleflex Incorporated, for example, purchased Essential Medical, a privately owned medical device corporation, in October 2018.

To Get More Business Strategies Copy of This Research Report: – https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3399

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact US:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837

Other Report:

Androgen Replacement Therapy Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/05/26/2236507/0/en/Global-Androgen-Replacement-Therapy-Market-to-Surpass-US-3-317-6-Million-by-2028-Says-Coherent-Market-Insights-CMI.html

Custom Recombinant Protein Production Services Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/03/26/2200110/0/en/Global-Custom-Recombinant-Protein-Production-Services-Market-to-Surpass-US-7-517-2-Million-by-2027-Says-Coherent-Market-Insights-CMI.html